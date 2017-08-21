  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Indian woman granted divorce over husband’s failure to build a toilet at home

Offbeat

Indian woman granted divorce over husband’s failure to build a toilet at home

Arab News |
It is not the first time a marriage has been called off over a toilet. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: A woman in India has been granted permission to divorce her husband over his failure to build a toilet in their home, which forced her to relieve herself in nearby fields.
The family court in the northwestern state of Rajasthan ruled in favor of the woman on Friday after she argued that her husband’s failure to provide an indoor toilet during their five years of marriage amounted to cruelty.
Indian media reported that the woman had filed for divorce in 2015.
A report in the Times of India quoted the court’s judgement as saying: “We spend money on buying tobacco, liquor and mobile phones, but are unwilling to construct toilets to protect the dignity of our family.
“In villages, women have to wait until sunset to answer nature’s call. This is not only physical cruelty but also outraging the modesty of a woman.”
Justice Rajendra Kumar Sharma said women in villages often endured physical pain waiting until darkness to relieve themselves outdoors.
The judge labelled open defecation — a major health problem in India — disgraceful and deemed it torture to deny women a safe environment for relief, the woman’s lawyer Rajesh Sharma told AFP.
Divorce is only granted in India if proof such as cruelty, violence or undue financial demands are shown in court.
It is not the first time a marriage has been called off over a toilet.
Last year a woman refused to tie the knot in Uttar Pradesh state after her fiancé refused to build a toilet for the couple.
Nearly half of India’s population — almost 600 million people — defecate in the open, according to UNICEF.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to build a toilet in every home by 2019 in a bid to stamp out open defecation.
The government says 20 million toilets have been constructed since the start of the scheme in 2014.
— With AFP

Related Articles

DUBAI: A woman in India has been granted permission to divorce her husband over his failure to build a toilet in their home, which forced her to relieve herself in nearby fields.
The family court in the northwestern state of Rajasthan ruled in favor of the woman on Friday after she argued that her husband’s failure to provide an indoor toilet during their five years of marriage amounted to cruelty.
Indian media reported that the woman had filed for divorce in 2015.
A report in the Times of India quoted the court’s judgement as saying: “We spend money on buying tobacco, liquor and mobile phones, but are unwilling to construct toilets to protect the dignity of our family.
“In villages, women have to wait until sunset to answer nature’s call. This is not only physical cruelty but also outraging the modesty of a woman.”
Justice Rajendra Kumar Sharma said women in villages often endured physical pain waiting until darkness to relieve themselves outdoors.
The judge labelled open defecation — a major health problem in India — disgraceful and deemed it torture to deny women a safe environment for relief, the woman’s lawyer Rajesh Sharma told AFP.
Divorce is only granted in India if proof such as cruelty, violence or undue financial demands are shown in court.
It is not the first time a marriage has been called off over a toilet.
Last year a woman refused to tie the knot in Uttar Pradesh state after her fiancé refused to build a toilet for the couple.
Nearly half of India’s population — almost 600 million people — defecate in the open, according to UNICEF.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to build a toilet in every home by 2019 in a bid to stamp out open defecation.
The government says 20 million toilets have been constructed since the start of the scheme in 2014.
— With AFP
Tags: India divorce Marriage women toilet Health

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Indian woman granted divorce over husband’s failure to build a toilet at home

DUBAI: A woman in India has been granted permission to divorce her husband over his failure to...

‘The Queen’ Ahlam Al-Shamsi roams global theaters

JEDDAH: UAE singer Ahlam Al-Shamsi, dubbed “The Queen,” announced on social media that she is the...

Indian woman granted divorce over husband’s failure to build a toilet at home
‘The Queen’ Ahlam Al-Shamsi roams global theaters
‘Predator’ actor Sonny Landham dead at 76
Woman fined $20K for phony bomb threat to day care center
Hollywood’s hacking pains are bigger than movie leaks
Barrier-breaking US comedian, activist Dick Gregory dead at 84
Latest News
Indian woman granted divorce over husband’s failure to build a toilet at home
Religious, social figures urge unity, rejection of fake news in Awamiyah
349 views
Abusing govt agencies subject to strict penalties: Legal adviser
218 views
US-South joint drills begin amid North Korea tensions
78 views
Trump to address nation on new Afghan strategy
74 views
Tech leaders warn against ‘Pandora’s box’ of robotic weapons
80 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR