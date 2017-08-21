  • Search form

A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on July 29, 2017. (File Photo by Reuters)
LONDON: British prosecutors have promised to vigorously prosecute hate crimes committed on social media.
The new guidelines issued Monday outline a tough stance on cyber hate attacks on the basis of race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity. Alison Saunders, the director of public prosecutions, says hate crime “has a corrosive effect on our society and that is why it is a priority area.”
She says “the Internet and social media in particular have provided new platforms” for bad behavior.
Community groups monitoring anti-Semitic and Islamophobic abuse have reported that a significant proportion of incidents involve the Internet. There was also a surge in reports following the European Union referendum in June 2016 in which Britons chose to leave the bloc.
UK promises to prosecute online hate crimes vigorously
MOST POPULAR