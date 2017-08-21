  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pakistani official: 7 policemen abducted by bandits freed

World

Pakistani official: 7 policemen abducted by bandits freed

AP |
(Google Maps)
MULTAN: A Pakistani police official says seven policemen who were abducted by bandits in southern Punjab province the previous day, have been freed after their captors abandoned them and left them tied up in a forest.
Senior officer Atiq Tahir says police were pursuing the bandits and after finding them, cordoned off the area on Monday. The gang was demanding the release several of its members who are behind bars.
The official says that after an hours-long shootout, the bandits left the policemen tied up in bushes, and escaped from the area.
Tahir says police will continue to try and clear the area, known for gangs that have operate there for years.
The seven were captured early on Sunday while returning by boat to the town of Rojhan, in Rajanpur district.
MULTAN: A Pakistani police official says seven policemen who were abducted by bandits in southern Punjab province the previous day, have been freed after their captors abandoned them and left them tied up in a forest.
Senior officer Atiq Tahir says police were pursuing the bandits and after finding them, cordoned off the area on Monday. The gang was demanding the release several of its members who are behind bars.
The official says that after an hours-long shootout, the bandits left the policemen tied up in bushes, and escaped from the area.
Tahir says police will continue to try and clear the area, known for gangs that have operate there for years.
The seven were captured early on Sunday while returning by boat to the town of Rojhan, in Rajanpur district.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Nine killed in Philippines militant attack: police

MANILA: Islamist gunmen killed nine people and injured ten others as they attacked a town in the...

Spain identifies driver of Barcelona rampage van as hunt continues

BARCELONA: Spanish police said Monday they had identified the driver of a van that mowed down...

Nine killed in Philippines militant attack: police
Spain identifies driver of Barcelona rampage van as hunt continues
Berlin: 9 injured after smoke bomb goes off at Kurdish event
One dead after van hits people at Marseille bus stop
Pakistani official: 7 policemen abducted by bandits freed
UK promises to prosecute online hate crimes vigorously
Latest News
Raqqa families make daring escapes from Daesh stronghold
51 views
Turkey-Iran operation against Kurd rebels always possible: Erdogan
71 views
Woman in India stabs boyfriend in spat ‘over who would cook dinner’
215 views
Nine killed in Philippines militant attack: police
90 views
Spain identifies driver of Barcelona rampage van as hunt continues
148 views
Berlin: 9 injured after smoke bomb goes off at Kurdish event
46 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR