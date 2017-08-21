Woman in India stabs boyfriend in spat ‘over who would cook dinner’

DUBAI: A woman living in New Delhi allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument over who would cook dinner on Saturday night, Indian media outlets reported Monday.
The 28-year-old woman, named as Elvi Ujumma by police, allegedly stabbed the victim, a 30-year-old Nigerian man identified only as Eezu, after an argument.
Police arrested Ujumma and booked her for murder after the man died of multiple stab wounds.
Police said Ujumma had asked Eezu to visit her house and a violent argument had erupted between the two over who would prepare dinner.
She claims that Eezu hit her first and added that she picked up the knife as a deterrent, in a bid to scare him away.
She then said that he tried to hit her which prompted her to stab him repeatedly.
“I got scared on seeing him bleeding badly and called my friends. Together, we took him to hospital. Doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival,” a police officer quoted her as saying.
Police said that Ujumma returned home from the hospital and locked herself in a room. Police officers had to break down the door in order to arrest her.
According to the Times of India newspaper, Prabhjot, a neighbor, said he heard the pair arguing.
“The man often came to the house, but I had never heard them fighting like this. After some time, I saw the woman and her friends hailing an autorickshaw and taking the man to hospital. He was bleeding badly,” he said.
