US drone crashes in southeast Turkey — air base statement

The General Atomics MQ-1 Predator. (Reuters)
ISTANBUL: A US drone crashed in southeast Turkey on Monday and the cause of the crash was being investigated, according to a statement on the website of the Incirlik air base in Turkey.
The drone, an MQ-1 Predator, was being remotely piloted when it crashed in southeast Turkey at around 11:50 a.m. (0850 GMT), according to the statement.
Incirlik, in southern Turkey, is home to US Air Force troops involved in NATO missions and the US-led coalition against Daesh in the region.
Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast has been scorched by fighting between the state and members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
Turkish authorities this month detained a suspected Daesh militant of Russian origin after he allegedly planned to use a drone to bring down a US plane at Incirlik, Dogan News Agency said.
