No reports of new moon sightings for Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah: Saudi Arabia’s top court

Saudi Supreme Court: no reports of new moon sightings for Dhul-Hijjah. (Reuters)
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced that there were no reported sightings of the new moon for the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The court had earlier asked people to report if they saw the crescent of the new moon on Monday evening, the 29th of the month of Dhul-Qa’dah.
Court officials are due to hold a session on Tuesday and issue a decision on when the new month will begin.

