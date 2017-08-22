  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Iranian pilgrim saved after heart attack during tawaf

Tariq Al-Thagafi |
The 80-year-old Iranian who had a heart attack while circumambulating the Kaaba recovers in hospital.
MAKKAH: A medical team at King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah saved the life of an 80-year-old Iranian who had a heart attack while circumambulating the Kaaba.
An emergency medical team on site transferred him to hospital in critical condition. Upon arrival, tests confirmed he was suffering from an acute myocardial infarction.
During a cardiac catheterization, stents were placed in the blocked coronary artery, and he was transferred to the intensive care unit for observation. He was able to leave the hospital after a day, and received appropriate follow-up care.
He thanked medical staff for their care and professionalism. He also thanked King Salman and the Saudi government for their care of all guests in Makkah.
The director of the cardiac center at King Abdullah Medical City, Dr. Najib Jaha, said the need for heart catheterizations and open heart surgeries rises during the pilgrimage season.
The procedures and surgery are done “in record time of arrival,” he said.

