  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Middle-East

Iraqi forces close in on Daesh-held Tal Afar

AFP |
Iraqi forces, backed by Shiite fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces, advance towards the towards the city of Tal Afar, the main remaining stronghold of the Islamic State group, after the government announced the beginning of an operation to retake it from the jihadists, on Monday. (AFP)
TAL AL-HESSAN, Iraq: Iraqi forces closed in Monday on Tal Afar on the second day of an offensive against the last major bastion of Daesh in the country’s north, seizing several villages around the city.
In the desert plains around Tal Afar, convoys of tanks and armored vehicles could be seen heading for the terrorist-held city, raising huge clouds of dust.
The offensive launched at dawn Sunday comes only weeks after Iraqi forces retook second city Mosul from Daesh and as the extremists also face assaults on their positions in neighboring Syria.
Tal Afar was once a major supply hub between Mosul and the Syrian border and capturing it would be another major blow to Daesh’s self-declared “caliphate” that once controlled large areas straddling Syria and Iraq.
The Iraqi Army, federal police and counter-terrorism forces backed by 20,000 fighters from the Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary group launched the offensive on Tal Afar.
They are battling Daesh on three fronts — the west, south and southeast — and commanders have told AFP they expect to tighten the noose on the militants by edging closer to the gates of the city.
The federal police said its forces had retaken five villages on the western front, with its chief Raed Shakir Jawdat saying they were only “a few hundred meters from Al-Kifah,” the nearest western neighborhood of the city.

Related Articles

TAL AL-HESSAN, Iraq: Iraqi forces closed in Monday on Tal Afar on the second day of an offensive against the last major bastion of Daesh in the country’s north, seizing several villages around the city.
In the desert plains around Tal Afar, convoys of tanks and armored vehicles could be seen heading for the terrorist-held city, raising huge clouds of dust.
The offensive launched at dawn Sunday comes only weeks after Iraqi forces retook second city Mosul from Daesh and as the extremists also face assaults on their positions in neighboring Syria.
Tal Afar was once a major supply hub between Mosul and the Syrian border and capturing it would be another major blow to Daesh’s self-declared “caliphate” that once controlled large areas straddling Syria and Iraq.
The Iraqi Army, federal police and counter-terrorism forces backed by 20,000 fighters from the Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary group launched the offensive on Tal Afar.
They are battling Daesh on three fronts — the west, south and southeast — and commanders have told AFP they expect to tighten the noose on the militants by edging closer to the gates of the city.
The federal police said its forces had retaken five villages on the western front, with its chief Raed Shakir Jawdat saying they were only “a few hundred meters from Al-Kifah,” the nearest western neighborhood of the city.
Tags: Iraq Baghdad Tal Afar

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Yemen blames Iran for war, says it can’t be part of solution

UNITED NATIONS: Yemen’s foreign minister blamed Iran and its support for Houthi Shiite rebels on...

Iraqi forces close in on Daesh-held Tal Afar

TAL AL-HESSAN, Iraq: Iraqi forces closed in Monday on Tal Afar on the second day of an offensive...

Yemen blames Iran for war, says it can’t be part of solution
Iraqi forces close in on Daesh-held Tal Afar
Iran, Turkey form common front against Kurdish ‘militants’
Lebanese Army winds down Daesh offensive
UAE nuclear program edges toward 2018 launch
Russia boosts air campaign to help Syrian regime seize key city
Latest News
Update
Trump renews Afghan commitment but says 'no blank check'
941 views
215 convicted of money laundering in one year
2036 views
Saudi Health Ministry in deal to combat smoking
1463 views
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $417 mn in cancer lawsuit
1672 views
US launches probe after second deadly Navy collision
306 views
Yemen blames Iran for war, says it can’t be part of solution
278 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR