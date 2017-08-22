Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $417 mn in cancer lawsuit

  • Search form

In this April 15, 2011, file photo, a bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed. (AP)
LOS ANGELES: A California jury on Monday ordered drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay 417 million dollars to a woman who claimed she developed terminal ovarian cancer after using the company’s talc-based products.
The case was one of thousands of lawsuits brought nationwide alleging the company failed to warn consumers of the risk of cancer from talc in its products.
The jury made the award, which included 347 million dollars in punitive damages, to Eva Echeverria after she filed suit in July of last year, a representative of the Los Angeles Superior Court told AFP.
Echeverria, 63, developed the disease after decades of using Johnson & Johnson talc-based powders for feminine hygiene, according to media accounts.
In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it would lodge an appeal.
“We will appeal today’s verdict because we are guided by the science, which supports the safety of Johnson’s Baby Powder,” company spokesperson Carol Goodrich said in a statement.
She cited the editorial board of the National Cancer Institute’s Physician Data Query, which wrote in April that the “weight of evidence does not support” the existence of a link between ovarian cancer and exposure of the genital region to talc.
So far, juries in St. Louis, Missouri have also awarded damages against Johnson & Johnson totaling more than 307 million dollars in similar talc cases.
MOST POPULAR