UK couple’s message in a bottle caught by Gazan fisherman

DUBAI: A fisherman from Gaza received a surprise message while out at sea recently — a note in a bottle sent by British holiday makers in Greece.
“Hello! Thank you for picking up this bottle! We are currently on holiday in the Greek Island of Rhodes and would love to know how far this bottle got — even if it’s just the next beach,” young British couple Zac and Beth wrote on a piece of paper, before stuffing it into a bottle and letting it float out to see.
It was duly picked up by Gazan fisherman Jihad Sultan, 54, who asked his son to translate the missive for him, Gulf News reported Tuesday.
Speaking to Gulf News, the couple expressed excitement that their note had been read.
“When we found out the bottle was received, I teared up,” Beth said.
“Having it end up in Gaza made us emotional. It illustrated how connected, we, as God’s children, really are. Even if the countries we live in, don’t want us to be,” the couple said.
“When I found the bottle and I thought about the long journey it took to get here, it just reminded me of the freedom we are missing here in Gaza,” Sultan told Gulf News, referring to the strict rules placed on the import and export of items in Gaza by the Israeli government.
The British couple sent the message on July 4, 2017.
