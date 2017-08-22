  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Former Michael Jackson lawyer to defend Cosby

Offbeat

Former Michael Jackson lawyer to defend Cosby

AFP |
In this June 17, 2017 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's spokesman announced Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, that Cosby has hired Michael Jackson's former lawyer, Tom Mesereau, to represent him at his November retrial on sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania. (AP)
NEW YORK: The onetime attorney of late pop icon Michael Jackson will now defend disgraced television icon Bill Cosby in his upcoming re-trial for sexual assault, the actor’s spokesman said Monday.
After Brian McMonagle quit earlier this month, his California-based co-counsel Angela Agrusa also filed a motion asking to be taking off the trial. The pair helped Cosby secure a hung jury on trial for sexual assault in June.
Los Angeles-based Tom Mesereau — known for his flamboyant style and long white hair — will now lead Cosby’s legal team, spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a statement.
Also on Cosby’s team will be Kathleen Bliss and Sam Silver, the statement said.
The 67-year-old Mesereau is known for getting an acquittal for Jackson in June 2005 after a four-month trial on child molestation charges.
He will now defend Cosby, the pioneering African American actor and comedian who is due to go back on trial in November for allegedly drugging and molesting former Temple University basketball official Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.
Judge Steven O’Neill declared a mistrial in June when a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault after more than 50 hours of deliberations in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
The deadlock was a victory of sorts for Cosby, now frail and isolated, who risked spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
But the trial irrevocably damaged the once towering icon of US popular culture, loved by millions as “America’s Dad” and best known for his seminal role as a father and obstetrician on hit 1984-92 TV series “The Cosby Show.”
Around 60 women have publicly accused the Emmy-winning actor of being a serial sexual predator, but the trial was the only criminal case brought against Cosby as most of the alleged abuse happened too long ago to prosecute.
Cosby has maintained his innocence, saying his relations with Constand were consensual.
Mesereau is due in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing, Wyatt said.
In a July interview about the case to celebrity news website TMZ, Mesereau said the trial was a “waste of time” as prosecutors had “a very weak case.”
NEW YORK: The onetime attorney of late pop icon Michael Jackson will now defend disgraced television icon Bill Cosby in his upcoming re-trial for sexual assault, the actor’s spokesman said Monday.
After Brian McMonagle quit earlier this month, his California-based co-counsel Angela Agrusa also filed a motion asking to be taking off the trial. The pair helped Cosby secure a hung jury on trial for sexual assault in June.
Los Angeles-based Tom Mesereau — known for his flamboyant style and long white hair — will now lead Cosby’s legal team, spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a statement.
Also on Cosby’s team will be Kathleen Bliss and Sam Silver, the statement said.
The 67-year-old Mesereau is known for getting an acquittal for Jackson in June 2005 after a four-month trial on child molestation charges.
He will now defend Cosby, the pioneering African American actor and comedian who is due to go back on trial in November for allegedly drugging and molesting former Temple University basketball official Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.
Judge Steven O’Neill declared a mistrial in June when a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault after more than 50 hours of deliberations in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
The deadlock was a victory of sorts for Cosby, now frail and isolated, who risked spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
But the trial irrevocably damaged the once towering icon of US popular culture, loved by millions as “America’s Dad” and best known for his seminal role as a father and obstetrician on hit 1984-92 TV series “The Cosby Show.”
Around 60 women have publicly accused the Emmy-winning actor of being a serial sexual predator, but the trial was the only criminal case brought against Cosby as most of the alleged abuse happened too long ago to prosecute.
Cosby has maintained his innocence, saying his relations with Constand were consensual.
Mesereau is due in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing, Wyatt said.
In a July interview about the case to celebrity news website TMZ, Mesereau said the trial was a “waste of time” as prosecutors had “a very weak case.”

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

George and Amal Clooney donate $1M to fight hate groups

LOS ANGELES: George and Amal Clooney are donating $1 million to fight hate groups. The couple...

Rare white koala born at Australian zoo

SYDNEY: A koala at an Australian zoo has given birth to a rare white joey, staff announced Tuesday....

George and Amal Clooney donate $1M to fight hate groups
Rare white koala born at Australian zoo
Former Michael Jackson lawyer to defend Cosby
Mother of all photobombs? Twitter erupts as space station sneaks into snap of the eclipse
UK couple’s message in a bottle caught by Gazan fisherman
British science fiction writer Brian Aldiss dies at 92
Latest News
Al-Rajhi Bank, Maaden boost Saudi stocks
9 views
Tunisia’s tourism revenues rebound
15 views
US-led airstrikes target greater Raqqa area
32 views
Netanyahu to discuss Iran’s ‘aggression’ with Putin
16 views
Tehran says only five days needed to ramp up uranium enrichment
11 views
Palestinians seek answers from US envoy Kushner
13 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR