Cigarettes to double in price in UAE and duty free, date announced

DUBAI: The cost of a pack of cigarettes will double on Oct. 1 in the UAE – including those arriving in the country at duty free, the tax authority has confirmed.

Energy drinks will also double in price on the same day as the new 100 percent tax rate is introduced.

The announcement was made by Younes Hajji Al-Khouri, Under Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, who confirmed the date on Tuesday.

The new price will also be reflected on cigarettes bought in duty free for people arriving in the country.

But Al-Khouri told state news agency WAM that people leaving the country, or passing through would not be taxed at the new level.

