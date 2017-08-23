No special conditions placed on Iran resuming participation in Hajj: Makkah governor

MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal stressed that there are no special Saudi conditions placed on Iran to resume its participation in Hajj, insisting there are just special conditions for the organization of Hajj for all pilgrims. He added that all pilgrims receive equal treatment as guests of God who should be served in the same way.

Prince Khaled also affirmed, during his visits to many finished projects in the sacred sites yesterday, that the expected number of pilgrims this year is over two million, 11 percent more than last year, and the number of pilgrims who actually arrived as of 5:30 p.m. yesterday reached 1.207 million. The number of Qatari pilgrims who arrived so far was 434, all through Salwa border crossing, he added.

Prince Khaled said that Makkah Development Authority has accomplished 14 projects at the sacred sites with a total cost of SR300 million ($79.9 million). These projects, he added, were recommended by people who worked on the ground in previous Hajj seasons, it is hoped that the projects will improve the movement of pilgrims, transportation, and security this year.

Prince Khaled also declared that the Ministry of Finance has established a shelter center in Arafat for emergency situations and accidents. The capacity of the shelter center is about 6,000 pilgrims, and there are other centers in Muzdalifah and Mina, which can take up to 30,000 pilgrims.

Moreover, Prince Khaled said that the waste treatment plant in Almuaisem is capable of processing 9,000 tons of animal waste and transforming them into organic fertilizer.

Prince Khaled noted that there is a prepared project for the development of the sacred sites. The project is in its final touches at the Ministry of Hajj at the moment and will be executed as soon as possible.

Prince Khaled expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the crown prince and the government authorities for their continuous support.

MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal stressed that there are no special Saudi conditions placed on Iran to resume its participation in Hajj, insisting there are just special conditions for the organization of Hajj for all pilgrims. He added that all pilgrims receive equal treatment as guests of God who should be served in the same way.

Prince Khaled also affirmed, during his visits to many finished projects in the sacred sites yesterday, that the expected number of pilgrims this year is over two million, 11 percent more than last year, and the number of pilgrims who actually arrived as of 5:30 p.m. yesterday reached 1.207 million. The number of Qatari pilgrims who arrived so far was 434, all through Salwa border crossing, he added.

Prince Khaled said that Makkah Development Authority has accomplished 14 projects at the sacred sites with a total cost of SR300 million ($79.9 million). These projects, he added, were recommended by people who worked on the ground in previous Hajj seasons, it is hoped that the projects will improve the movement of pilgrims, transportation, and security this year.

Prince Khaled also declared that the Ministry of Finance has established a shelter center in Arafat for emergency situations and accidents. The capacity of the shelter center is about 6,000 pilgrims, and there are other centers in Muzdalifah and Mina, which can take up to 30,000 pilgrims.

Moreover, Prince Khaled said that the waste treatment plant in Almuaisem is capable of processing 9,000 tons of animal waste and transforming them into organic fertilizer.

Prince Khaled noted that there is a prepared project for the development of the sacred sites. The project is in its final touches at the Ministry of Hajj at the moment and will be executed as soon as possible.

Prince Khaled expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the crown prince and the government authorities for their continuous support.