Saudi Arabia

Scouts serve elderly pilgrims at Halat Ammar crossing in Tabuk

ARAB NEWS |
Scouts provide a valuable service to pilgrims during Hajj.
TABUK: The scout camp of the Tabuk Directorate of Education serves the elderly and pilgrims with special needs at the Halat Ammar crossing in Tabuk by providing wheelchairs to facilitate the movements of these Hajjis.
The deputy general supervisor of the camp, Abdullah Al-Harthi, said that the scout camp has been fully equipped with all requirements, and noted that all leaders and scouts in the camp offer their best services to pilgrims in line with the government’s expectations.
Al-Harthi noted that 55 scouts and their leaders are taking part in the camp in shifts, and that their services include receiving pilgrims, presenting them with gifts, helping the elderly, as well as helping security and passport personnel.
More than 25 government bodies continue their work around the clock at the pilgrims’ city at the crossing, with the help of an integrated service system and full coordination among different departments.

