Saudi Arabia continues to welcome Yemeni Hajjis

NAJRAN: The Wadiha border crossing in the Shahara district of Najran continues its 24-hour ongoing work of receiving Yemeni pilgrims to perform their Hajj in ease and peace, following instructions from the Kingdom’s leadership, and under the supervision of Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz.

Their entry is being facilitated through biometric passports and an accelerated signing and stamping procedure to let the pilgrims pass without delay.

The General Directorate of Medical Services in Najran is offering all medical services to pilgrims, including vaccines, medicines, necessary prevention services and educational brochures on hygiene and health care practices during Hajj.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA), along with 11 ambulatory assistance centers situated on the way of the pilgrims, is fully prepared and ready to assist pilgrims with all medical services and ambulances.

Yemeni pilgrims expressed their gratitude for the Kingdom’s efforts, services and projects, and praised its role in assisting the Yemeni people so they can perform their Hajj.

