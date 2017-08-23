  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia continues to welcome Yemeni Hajjis

ARAB NEWS |
Yemeni pilgrims are checked by passport control officers at the Wadiha border crossing in Najran on Tuesday. (SPA)
NAJRAN: The Wadiha border crossing in the Shahara district of Najran continues its 24-hour ongoing work of receiving Yemeni pilgrims to perform their Hajj in ease and peace, following instructions from the Kingdom’s leadership, and under the supervision of Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz.
Their entry is being facilitated through biometric passports and an accelerated signing and stamping procedure to let the pilgrims pass without delay.
The General Directorate of Medical Services in Najran is offering all medical services to pilgrims, including vaccines, medicines, necessary prevention services and educational brochures on hygiene and health care practices during Hajj.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA), along with 11 ambulatory assistance centers situated on the way of the pilgrims, is fully prepared and ready to assist pilgrims with all medical services and ambulances.
Yemeni pilgrims expressed their gratitude for the Kingdom’s efforts, services and projects, and praised its role in assisting the Yemeni people so they can perform their Hajj.

Related Articles

NAJRAN: The Wadiha border crossing in the Shahara district of Najran continues its 24-hour ongoing work of receiving Yemeni pilgrims to perform their Hajj in ease and peace, following instructions from the Kingdom’s leadership, and under the supervision of Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz.
Their entry is being facilitated through biometric passports and an accelerated signing and stamping procedure to let the pilgrims pass without delay.
The General Directorate of Medical Services in Najran is offering all medical services to pilgrims, including vaccines, medicines, necessary prevention services and educational brochures on hygiene and health care practices during Hajj.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA), along with 11 ambulatory assistance centers situated on the way of the pilgrims, is fully prepared and ready to assist pilgrims with all medical services and ambulances.
Yemeni pilgrims expressed their gratitude for the Kingdom’s efforts, services and projects, and praised its role in assisting the Yemeni people so they can perform their Hajj.
Tags: Hajj 2017 Yemen

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Afghans call repeated Hajj an extravagance in war-torn country

KABUL: The fervor of visiting Islam’s holiest site, Makkah, never dies in the heart of Afghan...

Saudi Arabia continues to welcome Yemeni Hajjis

NAJRAN: The Wadiha border crossing in the Shahara district of Najran continues its 24-hour ongoing...

Afghans call repeated Hajj an extravagance in war-torn country
Saudi Arabia continues to welcome Yemeni Hajjis
Saudi Arabia and Yemen: Iran is part of Yemen crisis
Scouts serve elderly pilgrims at Halat Ammar crossing in Tabuk
Saudi Education Ministry launches kindergartens for pilgrims’ children during Hajj
No special conditions placed on Iran resuming participation in Hajj: Makkah governor
Latest News
Afghans call repeated Hajj an extravagance in war-torn country
1 views
Saudi Arabia continues to welcome Yemeni Hajjis
2 views
Saudi Arabia and Yemen: Iran is part of Yemen crisis
4 views
Scouts serve elderly pilgrims at Halat Ammar crossing in Tabuk
Saudi Education Ministry launches kindergartens for pilgrims’ children during Hajj
No special conditions placed on Iran resuming participation in Hajj: Makkah governor
3 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR