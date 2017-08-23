  • Search form

Offbeat

Mideast tweeps use trending hashtag to flood Twitter with selfies

Arab News |
The hashtag is still going strong on Twitter. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)
DUBAI: Arabs from across the world are using the typo-riddled hashtag #MiddleEasternsBreakTheInternet to share selfies and other photos in a bid to go viral.
The hashtag, which should read “Middle Easterners” instead of “Middle Easterns,” is still going strong with people around the world using it to share selfies, snaps of food and photographs of their daily life.
“This hashtag is grammatically incorrect but (I'm going to) join in anyway,” one person posted, before sharing a flurry of selfies.
Despite the jarring grammar, Twitter users from the Arab world and the wider Middle East flooded the social media platform with close ups and full-length shots.

