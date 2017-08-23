  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Headless torso found in Danish waters is missing Swedish journalist: police

World

Headless torso found in Danish waters is missing Swedish journalist: police

Agence France Presse |
Divers from the Danish Defense Command preparing for a dive in Koge Bugt near Amager in Copenhagen on August 22, 2017 where a woman torso was found yesterday. (AFP / Scanpix Denmark / Scanpix / Liselotte Sabroe)
STOCKHOLM: The headless torso of a woman found floating in Danish waters is that of a Swedish journalist who authorities believe died aboard an inventor’s homemade submarine, police said Wednesday.
“The DNA of the torso matches that of Kim Wall,” Danish police announced on Twitter, saying more details would be given at a news conference.
The female torso, with the head and limbs deliberately cut off, was found on Monday in Koge Bay, around 50 km (30 miles) south of Copenhagen.
The 30-year-old Wall, a freelance journalist who had reported for The Guardian and The New York Times, had not been seen since boarding Danish inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine on August 10 to interview him for a story.
She was reported missing a day later. The same day, Madsen was rescued from waters between Denmark and Sweden shortly before his submarine sank.
Madsen, whose website describes him as an “inventepreneur,” initially told authorities that he dropped Wall off on an island late on the evening of August 10.
But he changed his story several days later when he appeared in court, saying Wall died in an accident on board and that he dumped the body at sea in an undefined location of the Koge Bay.
Police have since said they believe Madsen, 46, “deliberately” sank the sub. It was brought to the surface and searched, but found to be empty.
Investigators are not convinced by Madsen’s latest account and suspect him of negligent manslaughter.

Related Articles

STOCKHOLM: The headless torso of a woman found floating in Danish waters is that of a Swedish journalist who authorities believe died aboard an inventor’s homemade submarine, police said Wednesday.
“The DNA of the torso matches that of Kim Wall,” Danish police announced on Twitter, saying more details would be given at a news conference.
The female torso, with the head and limbs deliberately cut off, was found on Monday in Koge Bay, around 50 km (30 miles) south of Copenhagen.
The 30-year-old Wall, a freelance journalist who had reported for The Guardian and The New York Times, had not been seen since boarding Danish inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine on August 10 to interview him for a story.
She was reported missing a day later. The same day, Madsen was rescued from waters between Denmark and Sweden shortly before his submarine sank.
Madsen, whose website describes him as an “inventepreneur,” initially told authorities that he dropped Wall off on an island late on the evening of August 10.
But he changed his story several days later when he appeared in court, saying Wall died in an accident on board and that he dumped the body at sea in an undefined location of the Koge Bay.
Police have since said they believe Madsen, 46, “deliberately” sank the sub. It was brought to the surface and searched, but found to be empty.
Investigators are not convinced by Madsen’s latest account and suspect him of negligent manslaughter.
Tags: Sweden Kim Wall Peter Madsen Copenhagen inventepreneur Koge Bay

Comments

MORE FROM World

Special

Trump U-turn in Afghanistan welcomed in Kabul, met with disbelief in Islamabad and delight in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD: Political and military leaders in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India spent Tuesday...

Headless torso found in Danish waters is missing Swedish journalist: police

STOCKHOLM: The headless torso of a woman found floating in Danish waters is that of a Swedish...

Trump U-turn in Afghanistan welcomed in Kabul, met with disbelief in Islamabad and delight in New Delhi
Headless torso found in Danish waters is missing Swedish journalist: police
Trump defends Charlottesville response at raucous rally, blasts 'dishonest' media
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues after chaotic meeting
Trump protesters flood downtown Phoenix
Merkel challenger advocates removal of US nuclear weapons
Latest News
Hungry? World’s largest samosa record smashed in London
14 views
FC Barcelona’s Twitter account hacked as club ‘announces’ new signing
8 views
Special
Trump U-turn in Afghanistan welcomed in Kabul, met with disbelief in Islamabad and delight in New Delhi
523 views
Headless torso found in Danish waters is missing Swedish journalist: police
73 views
India grants Pfizer patent on pneumonia vaccine in blow to aid group
75 views
Mideast tweeps use trending hashtag to flood Twitter with selfies
31 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR