FC Barcelona’s Twitter account hacked as club ‘announces’ new signing

This has Neymar name written all over it #FCBHack pic.twitter.com/QFKedzbEi6 — Abdullah (@AhmedAbdullah04) August 23, 2017

Our accounts have been hacked tonight.

We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 23, 2017

DUBAI: FC Barcelona’s Twitter account was hacked early Wednesday morning by a group called OurMine, the same hackers who targeted HBO earlier this month.The hack was revealed when the club supposedly welcomed the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).The club kept deleting the tweets only to have them re-posted but warned followers about the hack, saying: “Our accounts have been hacked tonight. We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience.”The hacked message was especially raw given the tension between the two clubs over the record-breaking transfer of star player Neymar to PSG.Barcelona are suing Neymar for $10 million for breach of contract as they want him to return the bonus he was paid when he signed a new five-year deal just nine months before joining Paris St. Germain, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.The Catalans are asking for an additional 10 percent payment due to a delay in their demands being met.“Barcelona have taken these actions in defense of their interests, after Neymar’s contract was rescinded just a few months after he signed on until 2021,” a club statement said.Brazilian striker Neymar, who joined PSG earlier this month after the French club triggered his 222 million euros release clause, said he was surprised by the decision but warned he was not going to give in.— With Reuters