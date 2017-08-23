  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • At least 42 injured in rail accident in northern India

World

At least 42 injured in rail accident in northern India

Reuters |
Onlookers gather around the crash site of a train accident in Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh state, India, on August 23, 2017. (AFP)
NEW DELHI: A passenger express train derailed after hitting a truck in northern India on Wednesday, injuring 42 people, some critically, in the country’s fifth major rail accident in the past year.
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet that he took took “moral responsibility” for the spate of accidents. India has the world’s fourth biggest rail network, but it is grappling with chronic under-investment and over-crowding.
On Saturday, 23 people were killed and 123 injured in another derailment near the Hindu holy city of Haridwar that led to the suspension of three senior railways officials and three others being forced to take leave. “I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives,” Prabhu said in his tweet.
The latest accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh state as the Kaifiyat Express from Azamgarh to the capital Delhi collided with a truck carrying construction material, causing 11 coaches to derail, Northern Railways spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said.
Last month, junior railways minister Rajen Gohain told parliament that 1,011 people had died in 586 rail accidents in last five years, nearly 53 percent due to derailments.
NEW DELHI: A passenger express train derailed after hitting a truck in northern India on Wednesday, injuring 42 people, some critically, in the country’s fifth major rail accident in the past year.
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet that he took took “moral responsibility” for the spate of accidents. India has the world’s fourth biggest rail network, but it is grappling with chronic under-investment and over-crowding.
On Saturday, 23 people were killed and 123 injured in another derailment near the Hindu holy city of Haridwar that led to the suspension of three senior railways officials and three others being forced to take leave. “I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives,” Prabhu said in his tweet.
The latest accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh state as the Kaifiyat Express from Azamgarh to the capital Delhi collided with a truck carrying construction material, causing 11 coaches to derail, Northern Railways spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said.
Last month, junior railways minister Rajen Gohain told parliament that 1,011 people had died in 586 rail accidents in last five years, nearly 53 percent due to derailments.

Comments

MORE FROM World

China urges US to drop new sanctions on Chinese companies

BEIJING: China on Wednesday urged the US to withdraw new sanctions it imposed on Chinese companies...

Macron slams EU rule on detached workers

SALZBURG: French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that an EU rule allowing companies to...

China urges US to drop new sanctions on Chinese companies
Macron slams EU rule on detached workers
US asks if Iran military sites to be checked under N-deal
2 new suspects in Turku attack held
UN rights experts urge US to ‘unequivocally’ condemn racism
Seven die in Brazil boat wreck: authorities
Latest News
Lebanese beauty queen stripped of title over Israel visit
15 views
11 beheaded in attack on Libya checkpoint; Daesh blamed
28 views
SpaceX unveils peek at sleek new spacesuit
13 views
China urges US to drop new sanctions on Chinese companies
34 views
Macron slams EU rule on detached workers
36 views
US asks if Iran military sites to be checked under N-deal
23 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR