  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pakistani ex-PM’s wife to run in election despite illness

World

Pakistani ex-PM’s wife to run in election despite illness

AP |
In this file photo, Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, speaks during a news conference at her residence in Islamabad, Pakistan, on December 9, 2000. (REUTERS)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani official says former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife will run for a seat in parliament despite having been diagnosed with throat cancer.
Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb says Kulsoom Nawaz is being treated at a London hospital and plans to return to Pakistan for the vote next month in Lahore.
The minister told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Nawaz has an early stage of the cancer and called her a “courageous woman.”
Earlier this month, Sharif’s ruling party said Nawaz would take part in the election, running for the same seat left vacant after her husband was disqualified from office by the Supreme Court for concealing assets.
The military says army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke to Sharif over the telephone, wishing his wife a speedy recovery.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani official says former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife will run for a seat in parliament despite having been diagnosed with throat cancer.
Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb says Kulsoom Nawaz is being treated at a London hospital and plans to return to Pakistan for the vote next month in Lahore.
The minister told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Nawaz has an early stage of the cancer and called her a “courageous woman.”
Earlier this month, Sharif’s ruling party said Nawaz would take part in the election, running for the same seat left vacant after her husband was disqualified from office by the Supreme Court for concealing assets.
The military says army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke to Sharif over the telephone, wishing his wife a speedy recovery.

Comments

MORE FROM World

China urges US to drop new sanctions on Chinese companies

BEIJING: China on Wednesday urged the US to withdraw new sanctions it imposed on Chinese companies...

Macron slams EU rule on detached workers

SALZBURG: French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that an EU rule allowing companies to...

China urges US to drop new sanctions on Chinese companies
Macron slams EU rule on detached workers
US asks if Iran military sites to be checked under N-deal
2 new suspects in Turku attack held
UN rights experts urge US to ‘unequivocally’ condemn racism
Seven die in Brazil boat wreck: authorities
Latest News
Lebanese beauty queen stripped of title over Israel visit
15 views
11 beheaded in attack on Libya checkpoint; Daesh blamed
28 views
SpaceX unveils peek at sleek new spacesuit
13 views
China urges US to drop new sanctions on Chinese companies
34 views
Macron slams EU rule on detached workers
36 views
US asks if Iran military sites to be checked under N-deal
23 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR