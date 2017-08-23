  • Search form

Business & Economy

Emaar awards main contract for Creekside 18 residential project at Dubai Creek Harbor

Arab News |
The Creekside 18 project is part of the broader six-square kilometer Dubai Creek Harbor development. (Courtesy Emaar)
The Creekside 18 project is part of the broader six-square kilometer Dubai Creek Harbor development. (Courtesy Emaar)
The Creekside 18 project is part of the broader six-square kilometer Dubai Creek Harbor development. (Courtesy Emaar)
4 photos
DUBAI: Dubai developer Emaar has awarded Al Naboodah Construction the main contract to build Creekside 18, a residential development of 480 apartments in two 37-story towers.
The contract involves the construction of the two towers, each with residential units, technical floors, penthouses and commercial units, plus external works and landscaping.
Overall works, which commenced earlier this year, have been on-track with substructure and in situ concrete superstructure progressing, statement from Al Naboodah said.
The Creekside 18 project is part of the broader six-square kilometer Dubai Creek Harbor development being undertaken by Emaar in a joint venture with Dubai Holding. Emaar has also unveiled other residential projects including Creek Gate, Harbor Gate, The Cove, Dubai Creek Residences, Harbor Views, and Creek Horizon.
“Situated opposite Downtown Dubai’s soaring skyline, the Island District forms the centerpiece of Dubai Creek Harbor. Extending into the heart of the creek, the stunning Creekside 18 towers elegantly preside over this lush, palm tree-lined waterfront setting,” Emaar said in its website, describing two 37-story towers project.

Tags: property Dubai Emaar Creekside 18 UAE

