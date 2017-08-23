  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Suicide bomber kills 4 in northern Cameroon

World

Suicide bomber kills 4 in northern Cameroon

AFP |
(Google Maps)
YAOUNDE: A child bomber killed four members of a local self-defense group late Tuesday in northern Cameroon, an area often targeted by Boko Haram jihadists in their long-running insurgency.
The attack in the village of Amchide, near the Nigerian border, was confirmed on Wednesday by a member of the self-defense force who requested anonymity, as well as by a security source in the capital, Yaounde.
“I was in my sector when I heard a large explosion in another part of the town,” the self-defense source said.
“We saw that a boy had blown himself up in the middle of a group from the security committee,” he said.
Two people were killed immediately, while two others died from their wounds later, he added.
Attacks attributed to Boko Haram fighters have flared in northern Cameroon in recent weeks after months of relative calm, often targeting self-defense groups set up to respond to the jihadist threat.
On August 5, a similar attack in the village of Ouro-Kessoum, also near the Nigerian border, killed eight people, following a double suicide attack nearby in July that killed 15.
Boko Haram’s bloody eight-year armed insurgency, initially focussed on northeast Nigeria, has killed at least 20,000 people and displaced more than 2.6 million.
The United Nations on Tuesday warned against the group’s surging use of children, mainly girls, as human bombs.
Since the beginning of the year, 83 children have been used to carry out bomb attacks in northeast Nigeria, UNICEF said, four times as many attacks as in all of 2016.

Related Articles

YAOUNDE: A child bomber killed four members of a local self-defense group late Tuesday in northern Cameroon, an area often targeted by Boko Haram jihadists in their long-running insurgency.
The attack in the village of Amchide, near the Nigerian border, was confirmed on Wednesday by a member of the self-defense force who requested anonymity, as well as by a security source in the capital, Yaounde.
“I was in my sector when I heard a large explosion in another part of the town,” the self-defense source said.
“We saw that a boy had blown himself up in the middle of a group from the security committee,” he said.
Two people were killed immediately, while two others died from their wounds later, he added.
Attacks attributed to Boko Haram fighters have flared in northern Cameroon in recent weeks after months of relative calm, often targeting self-defense groups set up to respond to the jihadist threat.
On August 5, a similar attack in the village of Ouro-Kessoum, also near the Nigerian border, killed eight people, following a double suicide attack nearby in July that killed 15.
Boko Haram’s bloody eight-year armed insurgency, initially focussed on northeast Nigeria, has killed at least 20,000 people and displaced more than 2.6 million.
The United Nations on Tuesday warned against the group’s surging use of children, mainly girls, as human bombs.
Since the beginning of the year, 83 children have been used to carry out bomb attacks in northeast Nigeria, UNICEF said, four times as many attacks as in all of 2016.
Tags: Suicide bomber Cameroon Boko Haram Yaounde

Comments

MORE FROM World

China urges US to drop new sanctions on Chinese companies

BEIJING: China on Wednesday urged the US to withdraw new sanctions it imposed on Chinese companies...

Macron slams EU rule on detached workers

SALZBURG: French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that an EU rule allowing companies to...

China urges US to drop new sanctions on Chinese companies
Macron slams EU rule on detached workers
US asks if Iran military sites to be checked under N-deal
2 new suspects in Turku attack held
UN rights experts urge US to ‘unequivocally’ condemn racism
Seven die in Brazil boat wreck: authorities
Latest News
Lebanese beauty queen stripped of title over Israel visit
20 views
11 beheaded in attack on Libya checkpoint; Daesh blamed
34 views
SpaceX unveils peek at sleek new spacesuit
16 views
China urges US to drop new sanctions on Chinese companies
37 views
Macron slams EU rule on detached workers
37 views
US asks if Iran military sites to be checked under N-deal
25 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR