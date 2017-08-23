Cannibal surrenders to police saying he has lost taste for human flesh

DUBAI: A South African village has been exposed as being home to hundreds of cannibals after one of the locals – a suspected killer – surrendered to police, saying he had lost the taste for human flesh, MailOnline has reported.



According to the report, 300 of the 971 people living in the village admitted to cannibalism after the suspect walked into a police station in Estcourt, carrying piece of human arms and legs.



“I’m tired of eating human flesh,” the man is reported to have said to surprised officers as he walked into the police station.



Following his confession three alleged cannibal killers were arrested. They were 22, 29 and 32-years-old.



A search followed leading to the discovery of the mutilated remains of a woman’s body.



A meeting held in the village of Esigodlweni, later revealed that a third of the population had been digging up graves or eating residents and many admitted to having tasted human flesh.



It is understood two of the men arrested are witch doctors, while the third was on parole from jail.

Ward councilor Mthembeni Majola, said: “This has happened within our community… Families, people we know and live with have now confessed to eating this woman.”



Majola claims members of the community allegedly confessed to digging up graves under the orders of a 33 year-old man called Nino Mbatha, and providing him with the bones.



“He told them that digging up the graves would make them strong and protect them from harm and that bringing him the bones would bring them wealth in the future,” Majola added.



It is claimed the three men arrested, first raped the woman, before murdering her and then butchering her body and eating her flesh.



The three men appeared in court with a fourth accused of possessing human remains, they were all remanded in custody.



Majola told local press that the authorities fear the woman was not an isolated case and that there were more vicitms.



“When the police were following this matter they discovered eight ears in a pot where one man was staying,” Majola said. “That means there is much more to this.”



Police spokeswoman Captain Charmaine Struwig said: “Three of the suspects face charges of murder and charges relating to the possession of human organs and tissue…A fourth suspect faces charges relating to the possession of human organs and tissue... The three suspects are alleged to have murdered a woman and then cut her body up.



“Allegations are that some consumed some of her flesh while some of her body parts were shared with the fourth suspect in Amangwe… Human remains were found at one crime scene in Estcourt and another crime scene at Amangwe… At this time only one person is suspected of having been killed and her identity is as yet unknown.”

