BoSox romp to 9-1 win over Indians on Fister one-hitter

CLEVELAND: Doug Fister gave up a leadoff homer in the first inning to Francisco Lindor and then nothing else, finishing with a career-best one-hitter, and Eduardo Nunez had five RBIs as the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 9-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Fister (3-6) was facing AL Central-leading Cleveland for the third time in four starts, and the right-hander took advantage of his familiarity with the Indians’ lineup. He allowed two walks and hit a batter, but was otherwise in control. Backed by two double plays, he pitched his first complete game since 2014 with Washington.

Jackie Bradley Jr. homered in the fifth off Carlos Carrasco (12-6) and Nunez connected for two-run double in the seventh and three-run homer in the eighth.

The AL East-leading Red Sox improved to 15-4 since July 31.

Angels 10 Rangers 1: In Anaheim, California, Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer to become the major league career leader for home runs by a player born outside the United States, and Los Angeles beat Texas.

Pujols hit his 19th homer of the season and the 610th of his career, snapping his tie with Sammy Sosa for eighth all-time.

Kaleb Cowart also hit a three-run homer, and Kole Calhoun had three hits and drove in two runs to keep the Angels a half-game back of the Minnesota Twins for the second AL wild card.

Rangers right-hander Tyson Ross (3-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Los Angeles righty Ricky Nolasco allowed a run over 4 2/3 innings, and Kenyan Middleton (5-1) followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

Cubs 13 Reds 9: In Cincinnati, Cubs star Kris Bryant exited after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, and lefty Anthony Rizzo wound up playing third base as Chicago beat Cincinnati for its seventh win in nine games.

The defending World Series champions moved a season-high 10 games over .500.

Bryant was taken out as a precaution after being plunked in the ninth. Minus the NL MVP and ahead 13-6, manager Joe Maddon shifted Rizzo across the diamond from first base — the only other lefty third basemen in Cubs history played there in the 1800s. Rizzo didn’t get any plays at the new position.

Braves 4 Mariners 0: In Atlanta, rookie Lucas Sims pitched three-hit ball over six innings and Atlanta scored on a crazy play that took three rundowns.

Sims (2-3) won his second straight start. The 23-year-old righty from suburban Atlanta won for the first time in front of the home folks.

Nick Markakis homered off Marco Gonzalez (0-1).

After committing four errors in the series opener, the Mariners botched two more plays defensively.

Third baseman Kyle Seager dropped a throw during a rundown in the sixth, allowing Ozzie Albies to race home. Seattle made five throws on the slapstick play, ending when first baseman Yonder Alonso cut across the diamond with the ball chasing one runner, then tossing to catcher Mike Zunino for a tag between second and third.

Astros 4 Nationals 3: In Houston, Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer, Howie Kendrick had a two-run triple and Washington beat Houston for the ninth straight time.

Washington’s winning streak over the Astros dates to 2012. The NL East-leading Nationals have won 13 of 14 against Houston since 2011.

Tanner Roark (10-8) got the win and Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Charlie Morton (10-6) gave up four runs in six innings for the AL West-leading Astros.

Dodgers 8 Pirates 5: In Pittsburgh, Chris Taylor had three hits and drove in three runs as Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh.

Adrian Gonzalez doubled for his 2,000th career hit to help the NL West leaders.

Former Pirates reliever Tony Watson (7-4) picked up the win with a perfect fifth. Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his 34th save.

Johnny Barbato (0-1) lost in relief.

Yankees 13 Tigers 4: In Detroit, Gary Sanchez hit two home runs — including a first-inning drive estimated at nearly 500 feet — and Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven tidy innings in his return from the disabled list to lead New York over Detroit.

Sanchez’s two-run shot in the first was estimated at 493 feet by Statcast. The Yankees led 2-0 after that and never looked back.

Tanaka (9-10) allowed three runs and six hits in his first appearance since Aug. 9. He’d been out with right shoulder inflammation.

Matthew Boyd (5-7) allowed seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Aaron Judge singled and walked three times, ending his record-setting streak of 37 games with at least one strikeout.

Royals 3 Rockies 2: In Kansas City, Missouri, Danny Duffy and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, helping Kansas City hold off Colorado.

Duffy (8-8) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and retired the first two batters before walking DJ LeMahieu and allowing a homer to Nolan Arenado. The Rockies star hit his 28th home run.

Jon Gray (5-3) dropped to 4-12 in 27 career road starts.

Marlins 12 Phillies 8, 1st game

Marlins 7 Phillies 2, 2nd game: In Philadelphia, Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich had a three-run shot and robbed Nick Williams of a two-run drive as Miami completed a doubleheader sweep.

Ichiro Suzuki’s pinch-hit three-run homer broke a tie in the seventh inning of the opener and Giancarlo Stanton added his major league-leading 46th home run.

The Marlins and Philadelphia combined for 14 homers in the two games.

Twins 4 White Sox 1: In Chicago, Jorge Polanco homered for the third time in two days as Minnesota beat Chicago.

Polanco led off the fourth inning with his sixth homer of the season after going deep in both ends of a doubleheader Monday.

Kennys Vargas and Eddie Rosario added home runs against rookie Lucas Giolito (0-1) in his White Sox debut. The Twins remained in playoff position with their fifth win in six games.

Kyle Gibson (7-10) struck out a season-high eight over seven innings.

