  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ibrahimovic rejoins United to settle unfinished business

Sports

Ibrahimovic rejoins United to settle unfinished business

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
LONDON: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star’s spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season.
Ibrahimovic missed the final weeks of United’s campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.
But United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford.
“I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay,” Ibrahimovic told United’s website.
“I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready.
“I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch.”
Ibrahimovic scored 28 times in 46 appearances in his first season with United, with his eye for goal and leadership skills helping Mourinho’s men win the League Cup and march toward the Europa League title.
The Swede was injured by the time United beat Ajax in the Europa League final in his native Stockholm and both the player and his club agreed to let his contract expire at the end of the season.
But Mourinho was impressed enough by Ibrahimovic’s first nine months with United that he made it clear he was open to the forward returning if his recovery went well.
“There were a couple of teams reaching out, wanting ‘Ibra-kadabra’ in their team, but I had such a great year with United. Fantastic guys, great club,” Ibrahimovic told ESPN FC.
Ibrahimovic, who was linked with a move to Los Angeles Galaxy earlier in the close-season, has been working with United’s medical staff at the club’s Carrington training base and his regime has been so successful that reports suggest he could be back on the pitch by late October.
On Sunday, Ibrahimovic, who will wear the number 10 shirt for United, posted a video on Twitter challenging his followers to guess which knee he had damaged as he showed off taekwondo moves on a punch bag.
“In the beginning when it happened, it was something new for me because it was a big injury, this is the first major injury of my career,” Ibrahimovic said.
“It will take longer than one month, it’s a new situation, a new challenge I have to go through, but mentally I am strong.
“I feel good. I work hard, I haven’t had a day off since the injury.
“I don’t want to be something I wasn’t, I want to be the one I was and even better.”
Despite Ibrahimovic’s encouraging recovery, which included the Swede being pictured diving off the side of a luxury yacht recently, the United boss won’t rush his return.
“We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us,” Mourinho said.
“After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return.
“I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.”
Ibrahimovic has won a trophy in every season since 2001, including 13 league titles.
LONDON: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star’s spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season.
Ibrahimovic missed the final weeks of United’s campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.
But United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford.
“I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay,” Ibrahimovic told United’s website.
“I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready.
“I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch.”
Ibrahimovic scored 28 times in 46 appearances in his first season with United, with his eye for goal and leadership skills helping Mourinho’s men win the League Cup and march toward the Europa League title.
The Swede was injured by the time United beat Ajax in the Europa League final in his native Stockholm and both the player and his club agreed to let his contract expire at the end of the season.
But Mourinho was impressed enough by Ibrahimovic’s first nine months with United that he made it clear he was open to the forward returning if his recovery went well.
“There were a couple of teams reaching out, wanting ‘Ibra-kadabra’ in their team, but I had such a great year with United. Fantastic guys, great club,” Ibrahimovic told ESPN FC.
Ibrahimovic, who was linked with a move to Los Angeles Galaxy earlier in the close-season, has been working with United’s medical staff at the club’s Carrington training base and his regime has been so successful that reports suggest he could be back on the pitch by late October.
On Sunday, Ibrahimovic, who will wear the number 10 shirt for United, posted a video on Twitter challenging his followers to guess which knee he had damaged as he showed off taekwondo moves on a punch bag.
“In the beginning when it happened, it was something new for me because it was a big injury, this is the first major injury of my career,” Ibrahimovic said.
“It will take longer than one month, it’s a new situation, a new challenge I have to go through, but mentally I am strong.
“I feel good. I work hard, I haven’t had a day off since the injury.
“I don’t want to be something I wasn’t, I want to be the one I was and even better.”
Despite Ibrahimovic’s encouraging recovery, which included the Swede being pictured diving off the side of a luxury yacht recently, the United boss won’t rush his return.
“We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us,” Mourinho said.
“After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return.
“I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.”
Ibrahimovic has won a trophy in every season since 2001, including 13 league titles.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Can double gets Liverpool back into big time

LIVERPOOL: Emre Can struck twice as Liverpool convincingly defeated Hoffenheim 4-2 at Anfield on...

Neymar announces lawsuit as row with Barca intensifies

BARCELONA: Neymar’s acrimonious split from Barcelona escalated on Thursday as the Paris St. Germain...

Can double gets Liverpool back into big time
Neymar announces lawsuit as row with Barca intensifies
Ibrahimovic rejoins United to settle unfinished business
Marczynski wins sixth stage, Froome extends Vuelta lead
Mayweather, McGregor get down to business
Shuttle Eagles Open 2017 Smashdown under way
Latest News
Saudi crown prince meets Chinese vice premier
99 views
Metro tickets for Hajj pilgrims at holy sites available online
103 views
Hajj security, traffic plans unveiled
41 views
Hajj ‘a gift from heaven’ for Gazans
60 views
Al-Falih: $60bn worth of joint projects between Saudi Arabia, China
58 views
Saudi Commerce Minister Al-Qassabi meets Iraq PM Al-Abadi
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR