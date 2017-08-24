Trump misspells ‘too’ twice before fixing it in 3rd tweet

  • Search form

DARLENE SUPERVILLE | AP |
US President Donald Trump. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)
WASHINGTON: Should President Donald Trump thumb through a dictionary before putting his thumb to work on tweets?
Trump confused “t-o” and “t-o-o” during a series of tweets Thursday morning, getting it right after two tries. He also replaced “t-h-e-i-r” with the correct “t-h-e-r-e” in the same two-part tweet.
Over the weekend, Trump was tripped up by “h-e-e-l” when he meant to write “h-e-a-l” in comments about dueling rallies in Boston.
And, of course, there’s Trump’s famous “covfefe” tweet, sent in late May.
In a succession of posts Thursday about his tone in three speeches this week, Trump twice said “T-o bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!” before changing to the correct “T-o-o bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!” In the first part of the two-part tweet, Trump used “t-h-e-i-r” before correcting to “t-h-e-r-e.”
Trump’s presidential misspelling on Twitter dates to his first full day in office, when he described himself as “h-o-n-e-r-e-d” to serve as the 45th president.
The New Yorker and former businessman isn’t the first American politician to take bad spelling public.
A whopper occurred in 1992 when Vice President Dan Quayle relied on a faulty flash card and erroneously instructed a New Jersey sixth-grader to put an “E” at the end of “potato.”
Now back to “covfefe.”
Trump left the world hanging just after 11 p.m. on May 31 when he tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet tantalized the Twittersphere until Trump completed his thought about six hours later. “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’??? Enjoy!” he wrote.
The White House never fully explained what Trump was getting at.
Questioned about the mysterious tweet, then-press secretary Sean Spicer said “the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”
