  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • New Islamic center launched in Jakarta

World

New Islamic center launched in Jakarta

Arab News |
Dr. Muhammad Bin Alkareem Al Isa laying the foundation stone for the Center for International Civilization in Jakarta.
Dr. Muhammad Bin Alkareem Al Isa and Indonesian officials during the laying of the foundation stone for the Center for International Civilization in Jakarta.
An artist's rendition of the future Center for International Civilization in Jakarta.
Dr. Muhammad Bin Alkareem Al Isa, general secretary of the Muslim World League, speaks before a gathering of Muslims leaders in Jakarta.
An artist's rendition of the future Center for International Civilization in Jakarta.
5 photos
JAKARTA: Indonesian society is an example of tolerance and multicultural harmony, the general secretary of the Muslim World League (MWL) said in Jakarta on Thursday as he laid the foundation stone for the new Center for International Civilization.
Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said the League tried to enhance the high values of Islam and encouraged a moderate approach among Muslims to defeat extremism, which had actually emerged because of the weakness of the moderate approach. He said a true understanding of Islam came through a holistic view.
Prof. Jimly Asshiddiqie, one of the founding justices of the Constitutional Court in Indonesia, said he was confident that under the leadership of Al-Issa, the Muslim World League would develop and progress.
The new center will be built on land donated by Al Azhar University in Indonesia. It will consist of a 1,000-square-meter conference and seminar area named in honor of Al-Issa, and a 2,000 sq. m. mosque with capacity for 6,000 people.

Related Articles

JAKARTA: Indonesian society is an example of tolerance and multicultural harmony, the general secretary of the Muslim World League (MWL) said in Jakarta on Thursday as he laid the foundation stone for the new Center for International Civilization.
Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said the League tried to enhance the high values of Islam and encouraged a moderate approach among Muslims to defeat extremism, which had actually emerged because of the weakness of the moderate approach. He said a true understanding of Islam came through a holistic view.
Prof. Jimly Asshiddiqie, one of the founding justices of the Constitutional Court in Indonesia, said he was confident that under the leadership of Al-Issa, the Muslim World League would develop and progress.
The new center will be built on land donated by Al Azhar University in Indonesia. It will consist of a 1,000-square-meter conference and seminar area named in honor of Al-Issa, and a 2,000 sq. m. mosque with capacity for 6,000 people.
Tags: MWL Center for International Civilization Muslim World League Jakarta Indonesia Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa

Comments

MORE FROM World

Special

Pakistan rejects US criticism over terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Security Committee has rejected the Trump administration’s...

UK teenagers caught up in summer tragedies score top marks

LONDON: The teenage sister of a British man killed in a militant attack in Manchester was on...

Pakistan rejects US criticism over terrorism
UK teenagers caught up in summer tragedies score top marks
New Islamic center launched in Jakarta
‘Let’s get emotional,’ says German SPD, struggling to oust Merkel
Eight missing after huge landslide in Swiss Alps
Model challenges Grace Mugabe’s immunity
Latest News
Saudi crown prince meets Chinese vice premier
99 views
Metro tickets for Hajj pilgrims at holy sites available online
103 views
Hajj security, traffic plans unveiled
41 views
Hajj ‘a gift from heaven’ for Gazans
60 views
Al-Falih: $60bn worth of joint projects between Saudi Arabia, China
58 views
Saudi Commerce Minister Al-Qassabi meets Iraq PM Al-Abadi
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR