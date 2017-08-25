  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi metro tickets for Hajj pilgrims at holy sites available online

Arab News
MAKKAH: The Makkah Region Development Authority on Thursday started selling e-tickets for pilgrims traveling to the holy sites on its website www.mrda.gov.sa.
Tickets are divided into five categories, with a color assigned to each. Purple ticket holders have access to Mina 1, Muzdalifa 1 and Arafat 1 stations; orange ticket holders to Mina 2, Muzdalifa 2 and Arafat 2 stations; blue ticket holders to Mina 3, Muzdalifa 3 and Arafat 3 stations; brown ticket holders to all stations on the days of Tashreeq; and green ticket holders to all stations at any time.
Authority spokesman Jalal Kaaki said everything had been set up to ensure the safe transport of more than 350,000 pilgrims to the holy sites during the Hajj season.
Kaaki added that the Metro has been subjected to several examinations to ensure its readiness to take on the load, and to fix any problems that might occur prior to Hajj.
Several drills have been held for emergency teams in collaboration with the Civil Defense and health and security authorities.

