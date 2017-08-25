Saudi crown prince meets Chinese vice premier

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy prime minister and defense minister, on Thursday met with China’s Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

They chaired a meeting of the high-level Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the political, security, commercial, energy, investment, cultural and technical fields. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments.

The crown prince and vice premier signed the minutes of the second session of the committee.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and bilateral cooperation projects were signed, including one for desalination using high-temperature, gas-cooled reactors in the Kingdom.

MoUs were signed to establish an investment fund, and for cooperation between the Saudi and Chinese media.

An MoU was signed between the state-owned China National Nuclear Corp. and the Saudi Geological Survey Authority to document existing cooperation in exploring and assessing uranium and thorium sources.

A five-year plan to enhance cooperation and trade visits between the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment and the Chinese Commerce Ministry was also signed.

So too was a memorandum of incorporation of the Saudi Silk Road Co. for Industrial Services to encourage investment in Jizan city.

An MoU was signed between Petro Rabigh Refinery Co. and TEDA Investment Holding Co. for cooperation in developing and managing industrial zones.

