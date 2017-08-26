Guests of King Salman program hosts 27,000 Hajj pilgrims since launch

  • Search form

MAKKAH: The Guests of King Salman for Hajj and Umrah program has hosted some 27,000 pilgrims from around the world since its inception in 1417 AH, the program’s executive director, Abdullah bin Madalj Al-Madalj, said Thursday.
He stressed the importance of providing high-level services to the guests, and of helping pilgrims perform Hajj easily via the program, which is implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.
He pointed to the great efforts exerted by the ministry to achieve the program’s objectives in accordance with the aspirations of King Salman.
Al-Madalj urged journalists to report on the program’s goals, the experiences of its guests, and the Kingdom’s contribution to serving Islam and Muslims. “The program is successful, and has the confidence of the rulers and the appreciation of the guests and participants,” he said.
“It’s fair enough to highlight these efforts to the world.”

