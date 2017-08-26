  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 34 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Man arrested after knife attack outside Buckingham Palace

World

Man arrested after knife attack outside Buckingham Palace

AFP |
This photo taken from the Twitter account of Matt Vincent, shows policemen stand guarding the streets outside Buckingham Palace in London, on Friday, after a man was stopped in possession of knife and injured two police officers. (AFP)
LONDON: A man was arrested on Friday after attacking police with a knife outside Queen Elizabeth II’s Buckingham Palace residence in London, police said.
The attacker, believed to be aged in his early twenties, stopped his car near a police vehicle outside the world famous palace at around 8.35pm (1935 GMT), according to a Metropolitan Police statement.
“Officers spotted a large knife in his vehicle and went to arrest him,” said the statement. “During the course of detaining the man, two male police officers suffered minor injuries to their arm.”
The officers required hospital treatment, according to police, who said it was too early to say whether the attack was an act of terrorism.
The attack comes with Britain and much of Europe on high alert following a string of major attacks over the past two years, most of which have been claimed by, or blamed on jihadists:
In Britain alone a total of 35 people have been killed three attacks in London and Manchester since March.
Two of those involved a vehicle plowing into pedestrians.
The other attack was a bombing in May at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in the Manchester which killed 22 people including children..

The assailant in Friday’s attack was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault and taken by to a London hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
He will then be taken to a London police station for questioning.
“The quick and brave actions of both officers meant that the suspect was detained very quickly,” said police officer Guy Collings.
“No members of the public had any interaction with this individual at the scene. It is too early in this investigation to speculate any further.”
Social media users posted videos of a fleet of police cars and ambulances outside the palace, with the surrounding roads sealed off as police searched the area.
Twitter user Amir Jan Malik wrote: “Stuck outside Buckingham palace with many armed police officers. Heavy rifles on display traffic at a halt.”
Eyewitness Kiana Williamson told the Press Association that “there was one police van and one car, there was also a civilian’s car that had veered toward the police car.
“They were trying to get the man out of the car, shouting, more police were arriving on to the scene and the man was fighting back,” she said.
“The man had been restrained and looked almost unconscious by the side of the road.
“I didn’t see the car driving but the car had been left at the side of the road and an eye witness had said that he had driven toward the police car,” she added.
The incident occurred just two hours after a knifeman attacked two soldiers in Brussels in what authorities are treating as a terrorist attack.
The Queen was at her Balmoral residence in Scotland, although the palace said it would not comment on security issues.

Related Articles

LONDON: A man was arrested on Friday after attacking police with a knife outside Queen Elizabeth II’s Buckingham Palace residence in London, police said.
The attacker, believed to be aged in his early twenties, stopped his car near a police vehicle outside the world famous palace at around 8.35pm (1935 GMT), according to a Metropolitan Police statement.
“Officers spotted a large knife in his vehicle and went to arrest him,” said the statement. “During the course of detaining the man, two male police officers suffered minor injuries to their arm.”
The officers required hospital treatment, according to police, who said it was too early to say whether the attack was an act of terrorism.
The attack comes with Britain and much of Europe on high alert following a string of major attacks over the past two years, most of which have been claimed by, or blamed on jihadists:
In Britain alone a total of 35 people have been killed three attacks in London and Manchester since March.
Two of those involved a vehicle plowing into pedestrians.
The other attack was a bombing in May at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in the Manchester which killed 22 people including children..

The assailant in Friday’s attack was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault and taken by to a London hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
He will then be taken to a London police station for questioning.
“The quick and brave actions of both officers meant that the suspect was detained very quickly,” said police officer Guy Collings.
“No members of the public had any interaction with this individual at the scene. It is too early in this investigation to speculate any further.”
Social media users posted videos of a fleet of police cars and ambulances outside the palace, with the surrounding roads sealed off as police searched the area.
Twitter user Amir Jan Malik wrote: “Stuck outside Buckingham palace with many armed police officers. Heavy rifles on display traffic at a halt.”
Eyewitness Kiana Williamson told the Press Association that “there was one police van and one car, there was also a civilian’s car that had veered toward the police car.
“They were trying to get the man out of the car, shouting, more police were arriving on to the scene and the man was fighting back,” she said.
“The man had been restrained and looked almost unconscious by the side of the road.
“I didn’t see the car driving but the car had been left at the side of the road and an eye witness had said that he had driven toward the police car,” she added.
The incident occurred just two hours after a knifeman attacked two soldiers in Brussels in what authorities are treating as a terrorist attack.
The Queen was at her Balmoral residence in Scotland, although the palace said it would not comment on security issues.
Tags: Buckingham Palace London

Comments

MORE FROM World

Menacing Harvey on verge of reaching Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas: Hurricane Harvey was on the verge of reaching Texas on Friday, bringing...

White House adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns — media

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, has resigned, media outlets...

Menacing Harvey on verge of reaching Texas coast
White House adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns — media
US urges Myanmar to avoid reprisals after Rohingya attacks kill 71
North Korea fires 3 short-range missiles; US says tests fail
Knifeman dead after ‘terrorist’ attack on Belgian soldiers
Man arrested after knife attack outside Buckingham Palace
Latest News
Makkah pedestrian pathways provide integrated services to assist Hajj pilgrims
429 views
Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry appoints special Hajj committees
286 views
1,400 surgeries performed by Saudi Health Ministry hospitals for Hajj pilgrims
278 views
Saudi Arabia implements massive projects to serve Hajj pilgrims, says IINA report
358 views
Menacing Harvey on verge of reaching Texas coast
595 views
White House adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns — media
357 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR