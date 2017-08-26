White House adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns — media

  • Search form

This file photo taken on February 24, 2017 shows Deputy Assistant to US President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka, speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, has resigned, media outlets reported on Friday.
The Federalist newspaper, citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, said the national security and counterterrorism expert in his letter of resignation had expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration.
“As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House,” Gorka was quoted as saying in the letter by the Federalist. CNN also reported Gorka’s resignation.

