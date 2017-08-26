Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid Plug-in enters markets

The new Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid plug-in goes on sale in some markets this month.

Hyundai’s plug-in hybrid is the third and final variant of the IONIQ lineup — the first car in the world to offer three electrified powertrains within one body type.

The IONIQ Hybrid offers up to 39 miles of pure electric driving with a total range of 680 miles. It combines a 105 PS 1.6-liter Atkinson cycle petrol engine and a 61 PS electric motor, driven through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The combined system output is 141 PS. Ultra-low CO2 emissions of just 26g/km mean it attracts no tax in most countries.

The new model is available in Premium and Premium SE specifications. The former offers a high level of standard equipment, including: 16” alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Smart Cruise Control and an 8-inch integrated satellite navigation unit. Unique to the IONIQ Hybrid plug-in variant, the navigation system features state-of-the-art ECO-DAS technology.

The new Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid plug-in goes on sale in some markets this month.

Hyundai’s plug-in hybrid is the third and final variant of the IONIQ lineup — the first car in the world to offer three electrified powertrains within one body type.

The IONIQ Hybrid offers up to 39 miles of pure electric driving with a total range of 680 miles. It combines a 105 PS 1.6-liter Atkinson cycle petrol engine and a 61 PS electric motor, driven through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The combined system output is 141 PS. Ultra-low CO2 emissions of just 26g/km mean it attracts no tax in most countries.

The new model is available in Premium and Premium SE specifications. The former offers a high level of standard equipment, including: 16” alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Smart Cruise Control and an 8-inch integrated satellite navigation unit. Unique to the IONIQ Hybrid plug-in variant, the navigation system features state-of-the-art ECO-DAS technology.