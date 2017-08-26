Audi experiments with piloted driving on autobahn

• Audi is providing the public with an insight into the mobility of the future. With demonstration drives onboard an Audi A7 piloted driving concept, selected brand customers and fans will get their first experience of piloted driving on the A9 north of Munich. The customer trips in the Audi A7 piloted driving concept, nicknamed “Jack,” start in the myAudi Sphere at Munich airport. The route goes via the A9 — part of the “Digital Motorway Test Bed.” With a normal traffic flow, the piloted journey takes around 60 minutes. An Audi expert is always on board. After the journey, participants are asked for their opinion, with their impressions incorporated into the development of future automated driving functions.



• Bentley Motors has announced full details of the new Bentley Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition — a luxury performance saloon with a more dynamic aesthetic. The suite of striking exterior and interior features have been created by the British brand’s designers to reflect the car’s sporting character. Black gloss bright-ware, dark tint lights, gloss black window surrounds and door mirrors, and new wheels provide a more dynamic, contemporary commentary for the mighty power output of the V8 S engine. Inside, a unique color split, with striking new accents, is available to customers, while a three-spoke Sport Plus steering wheel and piano black veneer comes as standard. Tuned for more power, the 4.0-liter V8 engine delivers 521 BHP and 680 Nm which propels the Flying Spur to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 306 km/h.



• Spurred on by consistent brand momentum, Chevrolet is introducing the 2018 Equinox, the brand’s fresh and modern mid-size crossover, to the Middle East for the first time ever this summer. The 2018 Equinox offers an expressive design, the latest connectivity, state-of-the-art safety features and an offering of two turbocharged powertrains, which deliver unmatched performance in this competitive segment. Commenting on the vehicle’s introduction, Ahmed Soudodi, head of brand at Chevrolet Middle East said: “The Equinox is Chevrolet’s best-selling crossover in the US, and we are extremely excited to introduce the nameplate in its latest iteration to our region. Equinox regional introduction reinforces Chevrolet’s competitive position in this segment, and positions the brand well for the coming years.”



• They may earn an average salary of £2.4m a year, but the most popular car for a UK premiership footballer is the Range Rover Evoque, a compact SUV which costs from around £30,000. Yet whatever the purchase, footballers are increasingly using finance to do it. That’s according to a new list compiled by premium vehicle finance provider JBR Capital, which can count a wide variety of high net worth individuals as its clients, including premiership players. It has put together a top 10 of the most popular cars purchased on finance by premiership players over the last two years. While the relatively affordable Evoque finishes in first place, the top 10 shows that players don’t hold back when it comes to filling their garages with dream machines, with the rest of the lineup chock full of supercars, luxury cars and even bespoke creations from aftermarket coachbuilders and tuning companies. The top three cars for footballers are the Evoque, the Lamborghini Aventador, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE.

