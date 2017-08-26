  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 59 min 27 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Uber to resume Philippine service ‘soon’ after fine

AFP |
MANILA: Uber said on Saturday it expects to resume operations in the Philippines “soon” after regulators agreed to lift a ban slapped against the US ride-sharing giant in exchange for a fine.
The government meted Uber a one-month suspension on Aug. 14 following a tussle over driver permits, sparking public outrage as some 66,000 vehicles were forced off the streets.
Hundreds of thousands of Manila commuters find Uber and its ride-sharing rivals welcome alternatives to the country’s notoriously poor and overcrowded buses and trains, run-down taxis and irascible cab drivers.
But late Friday the government’s transport agency said it would lift the ban following an Uber appeal. It ordered the US firm to pay a fine of 190 million pesos ($3.7 million) and give its drivers financial aid for lost earnings.
“The online ride-sharing services of the respondent USI (Uber) will be restored when it has paid the amount of fine and the said financial assistance remitted,” a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board resolution said.
Uber said it would comply with the ruling, which also requires it to pay about $391,000 a day in financial assistance — split between its Philippine drivers — until the company restores its operations.
“We’re working hard to meet the conditions for the lifting of the suspension and hope to resume operations as soon as possible,” it said in a brief statement that did not give a timetable.
The Philippine transportation agency last year imposed a moratorium on the processing of new applications for ride-sharing services as it studied how to regulate a growing industry.
Officials said while Southeast Asian rival Grab eventually followed the directive, Uber defied it, while other transport groups accused Uber of acting above the law.
Uber said this month it was accepting new applications for vehicles but was not processing them pending its discussions with regulators.
It also urged the government to simplify the accreditation process, with a representative telling a congressional inquiry: “We cannot impose 1900s regulations on today’s technological innovations.”
MANILA: Uber said on Saturday it expects to resume operations in the Philippines “soon” after regulators agreed to lift a ban slapped against the US ride-sharing giant in exchange for a fine.
The government meted Uber a one-month suspension on Aug. 14 following a tussle over driver permits, sparking public outrage as some 66,000 vehicles were forced off the streets.
Hundreds of thousands of Manila commuters find Uber and its ride-sharing rivals welcome alternatives to the country’s notoriously poor and overcrowded buses and trains, run-down taxis and irascible cab drivers.
But late Friday the government’s transport agency said it would lift the ban following an Uber appeal. It ordered the US firm to pay a fine of 190 million pesos ($3.7 million) and give its drivers financial aid for lost earnings.
“The online ride-sharing services of the respondent USI (Uber) will be restored when it has paid the amount of fine and the said financial assistance remitted,” a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board resolution said.
Uber said it would comply with the ruling, which also requires it to pay about $391,000 a day in financial assistance — split between its Philippine drivers — until the company restores its operations.
“We’re working hard to meet the conditions for the lifting of the suspension and hope to resume operations as soon as possible,” it said in a brief statement that did not give a timetable.
The Philippine transportation agency last year imposed a moratorium on the processing of new applications for ride-sharing services as it studied how to regulate a growing industry.
Officials said while Southeast Asian rival Grab eventually followed the directive, Uber defied it, while other transport groups accused Uber of acting above the law.
Uber said this month it was accepting new applications for vehicles but was not processing them pending its discussions with regulators.
It also urged the government to simplify the accreditation process, with a representative telling a congressional inquiry: “We cannot impose 1900s regulations on today’s technological innovations.”

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Gulf hubs face leapfrog challenge of ‘last frontier’ non-stop flights

LONDON: Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce wants to conquer the last frontier of non-stop flights,...

R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals

HONG KONG: Once the leader of the elite group of developers known as the “Five South China Tigers...

Gulf hubs face leapfrog challenge of ‘last frontier’ non-stop flights
R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals
Uber to resume Philippine service ‘soon’ after fine
Global economy on track for broad-based recovery, IMF chief economist says
Swedish government drops two planned tax hikes, moves forward with airline tax
China bans new business with North Korea in line with UN sanctions
Latest News
Second storm hits Hong Kong and Macau amid typhoon recovery
38 views
Storm Harvey threatens Texas with ‘catastrophic’ floods, one dead
27 views
Hundreds of Israelis gather in anti-Netanyahu protest
75 views
UK opposition to offer alternative soft Brexit in policy shift
98 views
For one night only: Gaza’s first proper cinema in 3 decades
168 views
1,279 of king’s guests arrive for Hajj in Makkah
494 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR