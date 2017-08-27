Watch: Mayweather, McGregor hug it out after superfight

DUBAI: Floyd Mayweather stopped martial arts star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their money-spinning superfight in Las Vegas Saturday.

Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather overcame a spirited start from a brave but outclassed McGregor, dominating from the fourth round onwards. The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks.

After the gruelling defeat, McGregor headed over to Mayweather and the two hugged and commended each other on the fight.

- With AFP.

DUBAI: Floyd Mayweather stopped martial arts star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their money-spinning superfight in Las Vegas Saturday.

Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather overcame a spirited start from a brave but outclassed McGregor, dominating from the fourth round onwards. The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks.

After the gruelling defeat, McGregor headed over to Mayweather and the two hugged and commended each other on the fight.

- With AFP.