Shabu narcotic-trafficking cell busted in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Security authorities in Jeddah have arrested a two-member cell for possessing a quantity of the narcotic “shabu” as they tried to smuggle it into the Kingdom, taking advantage of the Hajj season.

The security spokesman of the Interior Ministry, Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, said the follow-up by security authorities on criminal network attempts to exploit the Hajj season in drug trafficking resulted in the arrest of a drug-trafficking cell in Jeddah after it smuggled a large quantity of raw shabu.

The two arrested cell members were a Pakistani and a Filipino, who possessed 4.3 kg of raw shabu, the spokesman said.

The term of shabu was first used by the population of East Asian countries. It is also called “crystal meth” but is commonly termed “shabu” in the Kingdom. It is manufactured from methamphetamine, which is a highly addictive substance.

