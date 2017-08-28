Saudi student’s disappearance in US remains a mystery

RIYADH: One week on, the disappearance of Saudi scholarship student Majid Nahis Al-Otaibi while traveling from the US to Abu Dhabi remains a mystery.

His brother Mowaffaq told local media that his brother left Nashville Airport on a United Airlines flight to Chicago, where he would take a connecting flight to Abu Dhabi. But Mowaffaq said his brother, who had no health problems and was an outstanding student, did not take the flight to Abu Dhabi.

He said he had been studying for an electrical engineering degree at the University of West Kentucky.

“I was waiting for him at the airport, but his delay caused me to inquire with the airline concerned, and I was told my brother was not on the flight. I was told that his last stop was Chicago,” said Mowaffaq, adding that he had approached the Saudi Embassy in the US.

“The embassy officials informed me that they sent e-mails to the competent authorities,” he said, adding that he had appealed to the Saudi ambassador in the US to intervene urgently to find out what had happened to his brother.

