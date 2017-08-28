Saudi Electricity Company to pay Saudis for excess solar energy production

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) will pay citizens money if their solar panels produce energy that exceeds their household consumption per year, Dr. Abdullah Al-Shehri, governor of the Electricity and Co-Generation Regulatory Authority, said Friday.
The budget for the compensation has not been determined yet, he added.
If the energy produced by solar panels exceeds household consumption in a given month, the exceeded energy will be saved for the following month; the householder will not get any money unless production exceeds consumption for a year, he said.
Al-Shehri predicted that the production capacity of renewable energy will reach 9.5 GW by 2023.
He said the SEC should provide training programs for solar energy contractors.
