Leisurely walk in Al-Baha park turns into a nightmare

RIYADH: A leisurely walk for a man in his 20s, through a park in Al-Baha, one of the Saudi Arabia's tourist attractions, turned into a nightmare.

The young man and his family went to Raghdan Park and entered a courtyard where they saw a lioness whose trainer informed them it was a harmless pet.

However, much to his surprise, the young man was suddenly attacked by the lioness who, local media reported, “devoured parts of his body and almost killed him.”

Sustaining severe injuries, the young man was rushed to a hospital for immediate treatment. The young man’s father, Saad Al-Zahrani, was seething with anger. “I won’t let this incident pass. I will file a complaint against whomever is responsible for the lion attack on my son in Raghdan Park,” he said.

He added that the incident was horrible and traumatic for his son, and that he will seek compensation for physical and psychological damages as far as he and his son are concerned.

Raghdan Park boasts of a lush forest in Al-Baha, in the southwestern part of Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: A leisurely walk for a man in his 20s, through a park in Al-Baha, one of the Saudi Arabia's tourist attractions, turned into a nightmare.

The young man and his family went to Raghdan Park and entered a courtyard where they saw a lioness whose trainer informed them it was a harmless pet.

However, much to his surprise, the young man was suddenly attacked by the lioness who, local media reported, “devoured parts of his body and almost killed him.”

Sustaining severe injuries, the young man was rushed to a hospital for immediate treatment. The young man’s father, Saad Al-Zahrani, was seething with anger. “I won’t let this incident pass. I will file a complaint against whomever is responsible for the lion attack on my son in Raghdan Park,” he said.

He added that the incident was horrible and traumatic for his son, and that he will seek compensation for physical and psychological damages as far as he and his son are concerned.

Raghdan Park boasts of a lush forest in Al-Baha, in the southwestern part of Saudi Arabia.