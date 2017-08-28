  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

US officials welcome American pilgrims at Jeddah airport

Arab News |
US Embassy officials welcome Hajj pilgrims at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: US Embassy)
JEDDAH: Acting US Consul General Michael Longhauser greeted a group of Hajj pilgrims from the US on Saturday at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.
The group consisted of approximately 600 pilgrims from the US who were fulfilling their individual religious obligations to undertake the Hajj.
Consulate personnel reminded the pilgrims that they offer American citizen services to assist pilgrims during their stay. Pilgrims were encouraged to visit the US Mission Saudi Arabia’s special webpage (https://sa.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/Hajj-information/ ) devoted entirely to information for the over 15,000 American citizens traveling this year to perform Hajj.

Tags: Hajj 2017

Comments

