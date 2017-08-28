  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 35 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Thousands attend funeral of All Blacks great Colin Meads

Sports

Thousands attend funeral of All Blacks great Colin Meads

AP |
The casket of All Blacks legend Colin Meads is carried by family following his funeral service in his home town of Te Kuiti, New Zealand, on August 28, 2017. (New Zealand Herald via AP)
WELLINGTON: A crowd estimated at several thousand, including the New Zealand Prime Minister and high-profile rugby players, attended the funeral Monday of All Blacks legend Colin Meads.
Mourners packed the community hall in Meads’ tiny hometown of Te Kuiti and spilled over into an adjacent marquee in which the service was shown on large screens. Te Kuiti, with a population of less than 5,000, saw its population increase by almost half as crowds paid tribute to Meads, who played 55 tests among 133 matches for the All Blacks between 1957 and 1971.
He was voted New Zealand’s Rugby Player of the Twentieth Century.
Speakers included brother Stan Meads, with whom he played 15 tests, former All Blacks captain Brian Lochore, his daughter and grandchildren.
Meads died Aug. 20, aged 81.
WELLINGTON: A crowd estimated at several thousand, including the New Zealand Prime Minister and high-profile rugby players, attended the funeral Monday of All Blacks legend Colin Meads.
Mourners packed the community hall in Meads’ tiny hometown of Te Kuiti and spilled over into an adjacent marquee in which the service was shown on large screens. Te Kuiti, with a population of less than 5,000, saw its population increase by almost half as crowds paid tribute to Meads, who played 55 tests among 133 matches for the All Blacks between 1957 and 1971.
He was voted New Zealand’s Rugby Player of the Twentieth Century.
Speakers included brother Stan Meads, with whom he played 15 tests, former All Blacks captain Brian Lochore, his daughter and grandchildren.
Meads died Aug. 20, aged 81.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Thousands attend funeral of All Blacks great Colin Meads

WELLINGTON: A crowd estimated at several thousand, including the New Zealand Prime Minister and...

Liverpool thrashes Arsenal, Morata lifts Chelsea

LONDON: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah tore Arsenal to shreds as...

Thousands attend funeral of All Blacks great Colin Meads
Liverpool thrashes Arsenal, Morata lifts Chelsea
Hamilton marks 200th Grand Prix race in style
Saudi Arabia wins first ever taekwondo gold
Dominant Froome extends Vuelta lead with stage 9 victory
Spieth leads top-ranked Johnson by three at Northern Trust
Latest News
Four cups of coffee linked to increased life expectancy, research claims
27 views
In Syrian skies, US pilots learn how fast air war can morph
46 views
In new leap for AI: computer chips that can smell
34 views
Stars sparkle in Arab designers at the MTV Video Music Awards
121 views
Thousands attend funeral of All Blacks great Colin Meads
56 views
S. Korean fined for linking Dr. Dre and president’s widow
49 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR