Stars sparkle in Arab designers at the MTV Video Music Awards

DUBAI: Singer Demi Lovato kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards as she strutted her stuff in a risqué black lace bodysuit with matching sparkly harem pants by Zuhair Murad, but she was not the only star to choose a Middle Eastern designer.Model Hailey Baldwin also turned to Murad and sported a sequined mesh catsuit with a velvet belt.For her part, actress Olivia Munn chose a sparkly mini-dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.In the most adorable baby son category from the Forum in Inglewood, California, DJ Khaled’s 10-month-old Asahd sported a tiny blue pattern Gucci suit as dad cradled him in his arms.“Asahd is Gucci down right now, you what I’m sayin’,” Khaled said during MTV’s warm-up march of fashion. “Gucci came by the crib, sized him up.”Pop star Kesha chose a romantic ruffled dress, courtesy of Bahraini brand Monsoori.While some dressed for fun, Lorde went classic red carpet in a mauve Monique Lhuillier gown with a feathered skirt. She later changed into a pair of saggy gray joggers with a tinfoil-like skirt top with a pop of tutu underneath.And Nicki Minaj? Well, she just did Nicki in a shiny bright pink tight-as-can-be pantsuit, long locks half blond and half soft pink. Nothing was left to the imagination. Nothing.The mix of VMA style approaches is routine. This year, Vogue.com allowed users to weigh in with a vote of “daring” or “elegant” under key looks in its photo gallery.Will Calvin Harris’s peacock button-down shirt rate? There was also a mini-genie sparkling gold skirt and midriff top that left Jasmine Sanders true to her nickname, “Golden Barbie.”How about Pink in a three-piece tailored men’s cut suit with wide tie and short platinum locks? She glammed up the look with a diamond ear cuff and tie bauble and was accompanied by her young daughter, Willow, and her husband, motocross racing star Carey Hart, in similar outfits.— With AP.