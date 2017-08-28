Four cups of coffee linked to increased life expectancy, research claims

DUBAI: Coffee drinkers who consume four cups a day could be fending off an early death, a major study has revealed.

Researchers tracked nearly 20,000 men and women for up to 14 years and found that the mortality rate of those who drank coffee regularly was almost two thirds lower, British daily, The Telegraph has reported.

It is already documented that drinking coffee can improve liver function, reduce inflammation and help the immune system.

According to the report, each extra two cups was associated with a 22 percent drop in mortality. That figure rose to 30 percent for older case studies.

Those who drank four cups a day experienced a 64 percent lower death risk than those who never or rarely drank coffee.

While the research was observational, and therefore cannot prove coffee’s link to improved mortality, it does share some findings from previous research in the US that held the figure at three cups of coffee a day.

It is thought coffee is beneficial to one’s life expectancy because of the various compounds it contains that work well with the body, including caffeine and antioxidants.

But even decaffeinated coffee was found to have similar benefits – suggesting that the most beneficial contents were the antioxidant plant compounds.

Lead author Dr. Adela Navarro said: “I would advise drink plenty of coffee, it could be good for your heart. I think it’s a good idea to have about four cups a day… I think it’s the polyphenols, they have an anti-inflammatory effect.”

The study, which was carried out in Spain, looked at people aged 25 to 60-years-old.

Meanwhile Professor Metin Avkiran, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, warned: “This study suggests there may be an association between drinking coffee and living longer, but it doesn’t prove a causal link or explain how coffee might be having this effect… Coffee drinkers should certainly not rest on their laurels.

“The best way to minimize your risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death is to concentrate on an overall healthy lifestyle – eat a balanced diet, stay active and don’t smoke – rather than lining up the lattes.”

DUBAI: Coffee drinkers who consume four cups a day could be fending off an early death, a major study has revealed.

Researchers tracked nearly 20,000 men and women for up to 14 years and found that the mortality rate of those who drank coffee regularly was almost two thirds lower, British daily, The Telegraph has reported.

It is already documented that drinking coffee can improve liver function, reduce inflammation and help the immune system.

According to the report, each extra two cups was associated with a 22 percent drop in mortality. That figure rose to 30 percent for older case studies.

Those who drank four cups a day experienced a 64 percent lower death risk than those who never or rarely drank coffee.

While the research was observational, and therefore cannot prove coffee’s link to improved mortality, it does share some findings from previous research in the US that held the figure at three cups of coffee a day.

It is thought coffee is beneficial to one’s life expectancy because of the various compounds it contains that work well with the body, including caffeine and antioxidants.

But even decaffeinated coffee was found to have similar benefits – suggesting that the most beneficial contents were the antioxidant plant compounds.

Lead author Dr. Adela Navarro said: “I would advise drink plenty of coffee, it could be good for your heart. I think it’s a good idea to have about four cups a day… I think it’s the polyphenols, they have an anti-inflammatory effect.”

The study, which was carried out in Spain, looked at people aged 25 to 60-years-old.

Meanwhile Professor Metin Avkiran, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, warned: “This study suggests there may be an association between drinking coffee and living longer, but it doesn’t prove a causal link or explain how coffee might be having this effect… Coffee drinkers should certainly not rest on their laurels.

“The best way to minimize your risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death is to concentrate on an overall healthy lifestyle – eat a balanced diet, stay active and don’t smoke – rather than lining up the lattes.”