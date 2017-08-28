Sung Hyun Park rallies to win CP Women’s Open

OTTAWA, Ontario: Sung Hyun Park added the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open title to her US Women’s Open crown with a comeback victory Sunday at Ottawa Hunt.

Park birdied the final hole for a 7-under 64 and a two-stroke victory over fellow South Korean player Mirim Lee. Four strokes behind leaders Nicole Broch Larsen and Mo Martin entering the round, The 23-year-old Park finished at 13-under 271. She won the US Women’s Open last month in New Jersey for her first LPGA Tour title.

“I can’t think of anything. I can’t believe this,” Park said. “I think it was a perfect game today. Everything was. There were no mistakes today, and I think it was perfect.”

Park had five birdies in an eight-hole stretch on Nos. 3-10, and also birdied the par-4 16th before her closing birdie on the par-5 18th.

“I think this golf course fits my game,” Park said. “My shots and putting were good. I think this week was just perfect for me. That’s how I got the confidence on this golf course.”

Lee had two eagles in a 68.

Michelle Wie withdrew before the round and was taken to Ottawa Hospital for surgery to remove her appendix. Wie was tied for 23rd, six strokes back entering the day.

Larsen had a 70 to drop into a tie for third at 10 under with Cristie Kerr (69), In Gee Chun (70), Shanshan Feng (68) and Marina Alex (68). Martin was another stroke back after a 72.

“I really enjoyed this week,” Chun said. “Today is Sunday, so a lot of spectators come out here. I really like their support for the players. I really appreciate it. Sung Hyun had a really good round today. But I don’t know, my game was not really bad, so I’m happy for her to win this week. I’ll just keep going to next week.”

Alex had her best career finish.

“I thought the overall setup was great,” Alex said. “I thought they set the course up perfect today.”

Canadian star Brooke Henderson followed her course-record 63 with a 71 to tie for 12th at 7 under. The 19-year-old major champion is from nearby Smiths Falls.

“These crowds were so incredible,” Henderson said. “I just could never have imagined this many people coming out to watch me play golf. It’s amazing. Definitely a week I’ll remember forever.”

Park joined her countrywomen In-Kyung Kim (three victories) and So Yeon Ryu (two) as the only multiple winners this season. Park has 10 career Korea LPGA victories.

She was looking forward to see her dog Ato at her Florida base during a two-week break.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen my dog, so I’m planning to play with my dog during my vacation,” Park said.

OTTAWA, Ontario: Sung Hyun Park added the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open title to her US Women’s Open crown with a comeback victory Sunday at Ottawa Hunt.

Park birdied the final hole for a 7-under 64 and a two-stroke victory over fellow South Korean player Mirim Lee. Four strokes behind leaders Nicole Broch Larsen and Mo Martin entering the round, The 23-year-old Park finished at 13-under 271. She won the US Women’s Open last month in New Jersey for her first LPGA Tour title.

“I can’t think of anything. I can’t believe this,” Park said. “I think it was a perfect game today. Everything was. There were no mistakes today, and I think it was perfect.”

Park had five birdies in an eight-hole stretch on Nos. 3-10, and also birdied the par-4 16th before her closing birdie on the par-5 18th.

“I think this golf course fits my game,” Park said. “My shots and putting were good. I think this week was just perfect for me. That’s how I got the confidence on this golf course.”

Lee had two eagles in a 68.

Michelle Wie withdrew before the round and was taken to Ottawa Hospital for surgery to remove her appendix. Wie was tied for 23rd, six strokes back entering the day.

Larsen had a 70 to drop into a tie for third at 10 under with Cristie Kerr (69), In Gee Chun (70), Shanshan Feng (68) and Marina Alex (68). Martin was another stroke back after a 72.

“I really enjoyed this week,” Chun said. “Today is Sunday, so a lot of spectators come out here. I really like their support for the players. I really appreciate it. Sung Hyun had a really good round today. But I don’t know, my game was not really bad, so I’m happy for her to win this week. I’ll just keep going to next week.”

Alex had her best career finish.

“I thought the overall setup was great,” Alex said. “I thought they set the course up perfect today.”

Canadian star Brooke Henderson followed her course-record 63 with a 71 to tie for 12th at 7 under. The 19-year-old major champion is from nearby Smiths Falls.

“These crowds were so incredible,” Henderson said. “I just could never have imagined this many people coming out to watch me play golf. It’s amazing. Definitely a week I’ll remember forever.”

Park joined her countrywomen In-Kyung Kim (three victories) and So Yeon Ryu (two) as the only multiple winners this season. Park has 10 career Korea LPGA victories.

She was looking forward to see her dog Ato at her Florida base during a two-week break.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen my dog, so I’m planning to play with my dog during my vacation,” Park said.