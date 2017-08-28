N. Korea scraps air show as sanctions tighten

SEOUL: North Korea has canceled this year’s Wonsan Air Show, travel agents said Monday, with reports suggesting tightened travel restrictions by several countries due to nuclear tensions with Pyongyang could be behind the move.

The first-ever Wonsan International Friendship Air Festival was held in September last year, attracting hundreds of foreigners as the isolated country showcased a line-up of civilian and military aircraft.

The event had been planned to take place every two years, but North Korea said in March the first was so successful that it was bringing forward the second edition.

But the gathering, scheduled for late September, was canceled by the North Korean Preparatory Committee due to “current geopolitical circumstances,” specialist website NK News reported, citing an email from the organizers.

It did not give specific reasons but cited “uncertainty” and “recently upgraded travel warnings” regarding trips to North Korea, the report said.

A US travel ban issued following the June death of US student Otto Warmbier, who was released in a coma after being held by Pyongyang for more than a year, will come into effect on Friday.

Britain updated its advice at the weekend to urge its citizens against “all but essential travel.”

Last month, Pyongyang tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles that appeared to bring much of the US mainland into range.

