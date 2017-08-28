  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Daesh claims deadly stabbing of policeman in Dagestan

World

Daesh claims deadly stabbing of policeman in Dagestan

AFP |
Police officers stand by the body of a man who was killed after an alleged stabbing attack in the Siberian city of Surgut, Russia on Aug. 19, 2017. (AP)
MOSCOW: Two men stabbed one policeman to death and wounded another in Dagestan in Russia’s North Caucasus on Monday before being shot dead by police in an attack claimed by Daesh.
It was the second attack in Russia in 10 days claimed by Daesh after a man armed with an axe wounded seven in the Siberian city of Surgut on August 19.
Russian investigators have said they are investigating both attacks as criminal incidents, despite the claims by Daesh.
The attackers used knives to stab the two police officers before being “eliminated” at a petrol station in the Caspian Sea town of Kaspiisk, the regional Investigative Committee said.
Daesh later claimed responsibility through its Amaq propaganda agency.
The claim came after a reporter on Rossiya 24 television quoted law enforcement sources as saying that one of the attackers had a black jihadist banner in his rucksack.
The reporter said it appeared to be “an attempt to repeat” recent stabbings in western Europe claimed by Daesh.
An unidentified source also told the state TASS news agency that investigators found two knives and items with the IS logo.
Extremists from Dagestan, which lies immediately east of Chechnya, are known to have traveled to join Daesh. In 2015, the group declared it had established a “franchise” in the North Caucasus.
Daesh has claimed a number of attacks on police in Dagestan in the last couple of years that have involved guns and explosives as local security forces battle a simmering Islamist insurgency.

Related Articles

MOSCOW: Two men stabbed one policeman to death and wounded another in Dagestan in Russia’s North Caucasus on Monday before being shot dead by police in an attack claimed by Daesh.
It was the second attack in Russia in 10 days claimed by Daesh after a man armed with an axe wounded seven in the Siberian city of Surgut on August 19.
Russian investigators have said they are investigating both attacks as criminal incidents, despite the claims by Daesh.
The attackers used knives to stab the two police officers before being “eliminated” at a petrol station in the Caspian Sea town of Kaspiisk, the regional Investigative Committee said.
Daesh later claimed responsibility through its Amaq propaganda agency.
The claim came after a reporter on Rossiya 24 television quoted law enforcement sources as saying that one of the attackers had a black jihadist banner in his rucksack.
The reporter said it appeared to be “an attempt to repeat” recent stabbings in western Europe claimed by Daesh.
An unidentified source also told the state TASS news agency that investigators found two knives and items with the IS logo.
Extremists from Dagestan, which lies immediately east of Chechnya, are known to have traveled to join Daesh. In 2015, the group declared it had established a “franchise” in the North Caucasus.
Daesh has claimed a number of attacks on police in Dagestan in the last couple of years that have involved guns and explosives as local security forces battle a simmering Islamist insurgency.
Tags: Russia Moscow dagestan stabbing attack Siberian city Surgut

Comments

MORE FROM World

More chaos in Houston as floodwaters rise to roof lines

HOUSTON: Floodwaters reached the roof lines of single-story homes Monday, and people could be heard...

Daesh claims deadly stabbing of policeman in Dagestan

MOSCOW: Two men stabbed one policeman to death and wounded another in Dagestan in Russia’s North...

More chaos in Houston as floodwaters rise to roof lines
Daesh claims deadly stabbing of policeman in Dagestan
‘India, Pakistan hit by spy malware’
N. Korea scraps air show as sanctions tighten
Bangladesh offers Myanmar military aid against Rohingya rebels
Family of girl, 13, forced to go to court to seek abortion after being ‘raped by father’s colleague’
Latest News
Newly-signed Dembele fends off comparisons with Neymar
Mbappe on verge of stunning PSG move
Shakib’s five-for puts Bangladesh on top
Stanton hits No. 50 as Marlins down Padres 6-2
Perry delivers space-themed VMAs opening
Tobe Hooper, ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ director, dies at 74
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR