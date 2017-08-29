Preparations in place to deal with potential risks during Hajj: Saudi Civil Defense

MAKKAH: Director General of Civil Defense Gen. Sulaiman Al-Amro said the directorate is fully prepared with all human cadres and equipment to handle any situation that might arise during Hajj.

The Special Emergency Forces bear a great responsibility in knowing how to deal with accidents and risks. These teams normally undergo a series of training programs to carry out their missions during the Hajj season, in addition to the implementation of daily training programs in areas where they are stationed. The training covers mock and field applications and programs to reach the highest readiness levels to safeguard the pilgrims. Two drills have already been carried out and a third was being staged in the Arafat camps to simulate a fire, he said.

Police dogs have been trained to deal with potential risks such as floods and landslides arising from heavy rains. The mountains and valleys of Makkah were the scene of the training for the Civil Defense staff on how to use trained dogs in rescue situations. The search section, which works under the Special Emergency Forces within Civil Defense during Hajj, comprises a group of trained sniffer dogs. They are assigned to joint search and rescue operations for victims who are trapped under rubble or buried beneath mud in the valleys.

For his part, the Civil Defense commander in Arafat, Brig. Gen. Abdullah Al-Hammad, said that Civil Defense forces conducted the necessary training programs in all specialties. Coordination with other concerned parties for a major mock exercise was also carried out, he said.

MAKKAH: Director General of Civil Defense Gen. Sulaiman Al-Amro said the directorate is fully prepared with all human cadres and equipment to handle any situation that might arise during Hajj.

The Special Emergency Forces bear a great responsibility in knowing how to deal with accidents and risks. These teams normally undergo a series of training programs to carry out their missions during the Hajj season, in addition to the implementation of daily training programs in areas where they are stationed. The training covers mock and field applications and programs to reach the highest readiness levels to safeguard the pilgrims. Two drills have already been carried out and a third was being staged in the Arafat camps to simulate a fire, he said.

Police dogs have been trained to deal with potential risks such as floods and landslides arising from heavy rains. The mountains and valleys of Makkah were the scene of the training for the Civil Defense staff on how to use trained dogs in rescue situations. The search section, which works under the Special Emergency Forces within Civil Defense during Hajj, comprises a group of trained sniffer dogs. They are assigned to joint search and rescue operations for victims who are trapped under rubble or buried beneath mud in the valleys.

For his part, the Civil Defense commander in Arafat, Brig. Gen. Abdullah Al-Hammad, said that Civil Defense forces conducted the necessary training programs in all specialties. Coordination with other concerned parties for a major mock exercise was also carried out, he said.