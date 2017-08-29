Saudi Electricity Company warns against using electric towers in sacrificial slaughter

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) has warned against the abuse of its high-voltage towers and equipment for improvised sacrificial slaughter.

It said the practice is extremely dangerous, and a violation of the regulations and health requirements for sacrificial slaughter outside regular slaughterhouses.

The SEC said field teams have been assigned, in cooperation with security authorities and other relevant bodies, to detect the abuse of the electrical towers during Eid Al-Adha, and all legal procedures will be taken in this regard.

The company praised the growing awareness of citizens and residents of the danger of such violations, saying this has led to a significant reduction in indiscriminate slaughter. The SEC urged citizens and residents to report all violators to the relevant bodies, including the company.

