Saudi religious commission collaborates with government agencies to serve Hajj pilgrims

RIYADH: The Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice for Field Affairs and Issues (Haia), is currently participating in serving pilgrims to ensure a successful Hajj performance.

Othman bin Nasser Al-Othman, deputy general president, said that the participation of Haia involves the preparation of a guide for use by the government agencies in helping pilgrims during Hajj.

He said that the guide shows a clear work mechanism for the government bodies, adding that a specialized program of knowledge and skills for implementation was also prepared.

Al-Othman said that for this purpose, the presidency deployed 900 highly qualified staff members who have been trained to help pilgrims performing Hajj.

He said that so far, the participation of Haia in the current Hajj season has been successful, which he attributes to coordination with concerned government agencies.

